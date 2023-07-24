Highlights

Journalist Conor McGilligan believes Leeds United simply must sign a central attacking midfielder this summer to help their creativity issues next season.

How is Leeds' pre-season going?

New Leeds manager Daniel Farke has now seen his side lose twice in pre-season, albeit in tricky fixtures against Manchester United and Monaco.

Both games ended 2-0 and perhaps pointed to a wider issue within the Leeds squad: a lack of creativity.

While the effervescent Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville posed some threat on the wings, there was not a great deal of spark coming from central areas, with the club not currently possessing a ruthless number ten.

That's an area Leeds simply must improve in the remainder of the transfer window if they have any hope of making a swift return to the Premier League, according to McGilligan

Speaking on his One Leeds Fan Channel, he said: "The problem with Leeds now is we don't have a CAM [central attacking midfielder]. If you think Archie Gray is that CAM, he's not. If you think [Darko] Gyabi is a CAM, he's nowhere near it.

He added: "He needs a CAM, Farke. We need a CAM, and if you don't have a CAM, the striker is naturally going to suffer because the CAM and the striker, as you saw in Farke's system before when it was [Emi] Buendia and [Teemu] Pukki, their synergy is absolutely imperative for a team to go up. It's imperative."

When asked by his live audience who he would consider a good fit for the role, McGilligan said: "Ilias Chair [from Queens Park Rangers]. I think he's gettable as well. I think with the money that Leeds have got, I'd love someone like Ilias Chair.

"I think he's proven it in the Championship, he's a top player. He is of the Buendia mould and I'd be stunned if he wasn't on Farke's list. I'd be really stunned. Ilias Chair would be perfect, he'd be perfect."

Whether Leeds will dip into the market for a natural attacking midfielder who can link with the likes of Patrick Bamford up front is an important decision for Farke to make before the window slams shut.

Chair would certainly be a very good option having provided five goals and a further nine assists in the Championship last season at QPR, although the 25-year-old Moroccan has been linked with a move to Leicester City in the Foxes' pursuit of a James Maddison replacement.

The Whites have only made one addition to their squad so far this summer, bringing in young Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, while a host of the club's biggest names have left either permanently or on loan, with more likely to depart in the near future.

One midfielder that could arrive at the club imminently is Paris Saint-Germain's Edouard Michut who spent last season on loan at Sunderland, while Leeds also supposedly hold an interest in Swansea City forward Joel Piroe as they look to sharpen their attack.

When do Leeds next play?

Leeds have the opportunity to put two disappointing pre-season results behind them when they face Nottingham Forest on July 27th at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

The Whites then have three days before they travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts in what will likely be Leeds' final pre-season venture before the Championship season begins.

Leeds begin their league campaign against Cardiff City at Elland Road on July August 6th, a game which can be seen on Sky Sports, and Farke will be hoping to have a few fresh faces in his side before that game comes around.