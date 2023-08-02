Highlights

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto could now stay at Elland Road and Everton look to have turned their attentions elsewhere in their search for attacking reinforcements, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Is Wilfried Gnonto moving to Everton from Leeds United?

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Everton could now abandon their attempts to sign Gnonto this summer after Leeds United rebuffed several approaches for the £20k-a-week ace.

The report states that it would now take a 'dramatic change in attitude' from Leeds United to initiate any potential exit for Gnonto and Sean Dyche's men could now look elsewhere to bolster their options in the final third.

Brazilian winger Tete, who spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Leicester City, has been added to a shortlist of alternative targets that Everton will now aim to firm up their interest in, as per talkSPORT.

As per The Daily Mail, Everton are now also looking at a move for Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana as they have 'grown frustrated' with their pursuit of Gnonto this window.

Daniel Farke is 'unwilling' to sell Gnonto and knocked back a bid in the region of £15 million from Everton in July. The German coach is keen to retain Gnonto following a chaotic few months that has seen several of his key first-team players leave Elland Road to relegation clauses.

Last term, Gnonto was a bright spark for Leeds United in a poor campaign across the board, registering four goals and four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that Gnonto could stay at Elland Road for another year if no other offers arise for his services bar Everton.

Crook said: "Well I was told last week that his advisors don't necessarily think this is the best move for him at this time. If no other offers came in, they'd be leaning towards doing a year in the Championship.

"I think he still has raw potential, and they feel that he can go to the Championship and improve his numbers in terms of goals and assists, and then he might have bigger options than Everton come January.

"At the moment, I think that's a difficult deal for Everton to do. The other player that's been mentioned to me as an alternative is Tete, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City.

"He will be looking to leave Shakhtar again because of the situation in Ukraine."

What now for Leeds United?

Leeds United will keen to finalise some more signings as the new Sky Bet Championship campaign draws closer to getting underway at Elland Road.

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has emerged as a target for the Whites this summer and will be available for between £15-20 million, according to Football Insider.

The Independent have revealed that Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams has been earmarked as a target to strengthen Leeds United's backline as Farke aims to win promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Journalist Beren Cross has also indicated that Leeds United admire Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.