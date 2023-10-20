Leeds United are a team in steady form thus far, and will be hoping to kickstart their promotion ambitions once again upon the conclusion of the international break.

However, as stars return to fitness, competition for places is set to soar. As such, Daniel James could see his position come under threat...

How has Daniel James been playing this season?

Even though the Wales international has enjoyed an impressive return to Elland Road, having seemingly failed to reignite a stuttering career on loan with Fulham, there are plenty of other stars who will feel they deserve just as much opportunity as the former Manchester United man to stake their claim.

However, such is the level set by James, they will have to work hard to displace him, given he boasts five goal contributions across just seven Championship starts this term, whilst also managing 2.2 shots, 2.3 key passes and 3.8 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

The speedster is a man possessed of late, and seems to typify the ideal Daniel Farke winger. Lightning-quick with a work ethic to match, his return to form has been a surprising one, but remains a welcome sight for Elland Road who have been crying out for some kind of return on their £25m investment.

And yet, such is the selection headache that the former Norwich City boss would welcome, he has to decide from an uber-talented pot of stars such as Jaidon Anthony, Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and more.

Perhaps, with an important return to Carrow Road next up for Farke, he could employ the former given his history of dominating their current division.

How good is Jaidon Anthony?

As a last-gasp acquisition as the Whites saw Luis Sinisterra head the other way, the on-loan AFC Bournemouth whiz marked a shrewd coup given how instrumental he had been in the Cherries' 2022 promotion.

After all, whilst James may be performing now, he has years of anonymity to make up for, whereas Anthony has form for shining at this level recently.

The 23-year-old would muster a whopping 45 appearances during that 2021/22 campaign, scoring eight and assisting seven. Such a fine return was dressed up in his signature elegance and creativity, as he would in fact forge 18 big chances, averaging 1.6 key passes and 1.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Clearly boasting that same work rate that saw the 25-year-old lauded, it should come as no surprise that Scott Parker was effusive in his praise for the winger just last year: "Jaidon Anthony’s a player that goes under the radar massively, what he does for this team is nothing short of incredible at times.

“In possession, we see his qualities, his calmness, his silkiness when he makes good decisions but the stuff that goes unnoticed is his defensive side, what he brings to this team."

With the Bournemouth academy graduate having made just one league start since joining the Whites, averaging just 26 minutes per game, perhaps this weekend could mark the perfect time to hand him his first chance to shine.

After all, the raw pace that James boasts would likely be far better suited to emerging from the bench to terrorise tired legs, made so exhausted by the relentless trickery of Anthony.