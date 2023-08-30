Leeds United continued their underwhelming start to the season last night, as despite fielding a strong side for their match with Salford City, Daniel Farke's side were ruthlessly dumped out of the EFL Cup.

How did Leeds United play vs Salford City?

Despite maintaining their dominance throughout a clash that stretched on for 98 minutes, the Whites relentlessly pushed for two goals having fallen behind inside 35 minutes.

Although Pascal Struijk's neat close-range finish offered hope of a late comeback, they still could not find that winner, with a 1-1 draw ushering in a penalty shootout. This was made all the more frustrating given they had rained down 33 shots, created four big chances and hit the woodwork on three occasions, via Sofascore.

Both sides showcased some stunning finishes from 12 yards, but in the end, misses from Georginio Rutter and Jamie Shackleton resigned them to defeat in just the second round of the cup.

For all their disappointment, failing to see out a win that they probably should have claimed, the latter of these two unfortunate gems still starred and will have given his manager a true headache as the Championship returns this weekend.

How did Jamie Shackleton play?

Having spent last season on loan at Millwall, the versatile 23-year-old dynamo boasts plenty of experience that suggests he can be a key figure for Farke this season.

He has already made three starts in the new term to suggest this will be the case, with his ability to feature in a number of roles key. Last night saw him start at right-back, but that could be a role he will struggle to maintain given the west Yorkshire outfit have just agreed on a deal to sign Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Middlesbrough flyer is a dynamic, all-action defender who has been starved of opportunities since his north London switch.

However, during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest during the 2021/22 campaign, his six goal contributions and one key pass per game (via Sofascore) suggest that Elland Road will be treated to a true attacking presence from right-back.

But, with Shackleton's performance against the Ammies, his place in the side will not be a certainty.

The academy graduate played the full game as part of their staunch backline, yet was creatively immaculate despite their inability to find the net.

The youngster enjoyed 98 touches of the ball and maintained a 94% pass accuracy, yet somehow also recorded four key passes and forged a sole big chance, via Sofascore.

It takes a true talent to remain economical in possession, yet still a consistent creative threat.

However, that's not to suggest that he abandoned his defensive duties though, making three tackles and winning seven of the eight duels he competed in at an 88% success rate, via Sofascore.

His excellence was outlined by journalist Beren Cross in his post-match ratings, who offered the following summation after handing the £1m-rated gem an admirable 7/10 rating:

"Got up and down well without ever causing too much of a fuss defensively. Brought a decent level of threat going forward and went past multiple Salford defenders on more than one occasion."

Although Spence is a fine acquisition for Leeds, he will have to perform to the best of his capabilities to push Shackleton out of a position where he shone last night despite the crushing defeat.