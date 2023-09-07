Amid a summer of changes, ensuring that they have options for the future has remained a priority at Leeds United, with youngsters like Archie Gray receiving plenty of opportunities to star under new management.

If Daniel Farke can get the younger players in his squad firing on all cylinders as soon as possible, then he could take the Yorkshire club back up to the Premier League, and potentially keep them there if certain prospects realise their ever-increasing potential.

Ethan Ampadu has spotted one particular young player who fans are yet to even see play, hinting he could develop into an important player at Elland Road.

What has Ethan Ampadu said?

So far this season, Ampadu has been one of the few bright sparks at Leeds, as they have struggled to get their campaign going, winning just one Championship game so far.

That's not to say that certain players haven't impressed, however, including 17-year-old Charlie Crew, who has earned the praise of Ampadu despite not playing in the first-team yet.

The former Chelsea man had nothing but good things to say about his fellow Welshman, who is training with his country's first-team this week, saying via Leeds Live: "Of course, yesterday in the training session, you can always feel a bit of pressure when you go and train with the first team but I think he showed he embraced it and enjoyed it.

“You don’t have to put any pressure on him, it’s just about him developing. I have been there and it’s all about the development stage and getting used to playing around within a first team whether that’s here or at Leeds. Obviously, I know him and just really excited to see him embrace it.”

Of course, in an ideal world, Crew will begin to step into the first-team picture more and more this season, and perhaps even play alongside Gray in what could be a glimpse into the future at Elland Road.

Who is Charlie Crew?

Making the move from Cardiff City last summer, Crew has taken strides towards the Leeds first-team ever since. And, given that he is now training with the Wales first-team whilst on international duty, the teenager may yet get an opportunity to impress for the Yorkshire club this season.

As things stand, Crew is yet to make an appearance for Farke's side, but he has been featuring for the U21s in the Premier League 2, making four appearances so far in the current campaign, helping the Whites to win three out of their first four games.

The fact that the young midfielder is starring at youth level for both club and country suggests that Leeds have a player capable of becoming an important part of their future on their hands. Now, they just need to ensure that they don't rush his development, and time his progression into the first-team to perfection.

Farke and co aren't afraid to give the go ahead when a player is good enough, however, proven by the fact that 17-year-old Gray has started in every game for Leeds this season in all competitions.

As the season goes on, it will certainly be interesting to see if Crew can match Gray's development into an important player at Leeds.