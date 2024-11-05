Daniel Farke has confirmed that a £40,000-a-week Leeds United star is ahead of schedule in his bid to return from injury.

The Whites have suffered a lot with injuries already in this 2024/25 Championship season, but that hasn’t stopped them from picking up some impressive results. It is just one defeat in 13 league games, as their win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday means they are just three points behind leaders Sunderland.

Leeds transfer news

The injuries that Leeds have picked up so early into the campaign will have been a worry for Farke, and it made the German do something he wasn’t keen on doing, and that was turn to the free agent market and sign Josuha Guilavogui.

But that addition is a short-term one, and by the time January arrives, Farke and Leeds may have their eye on a few players they would like to sign as they try to return to the Premier League. In a recent report, it emerged that Leeds are interested in signing Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest. The midfielder is currently on loan at MLS side LAFC, and even though they have an option to make the deal permanent, the Whites are also keen on signing the player.

O’Brien is not the only midfielder Leeds are looking at, as they have also been linked with a move for Kalvin Phillips in January. The Englishman is currently on loan at Ipswich Town from Manchester City, but there has been talk of him looking to return to Elland Road. However, Leeds are not expected to seal a reunion with Phillips in January.

That will be disappointing news for Leeds fans, but their pain might not last too long as they now hear that a key player is ahead of his schedule as he looks to return from his injury.

Leeds’ Ampadu hopefuly over earlier injury return

As reported by the Yorkshire Post, Farke has confirmed that Ethan Ampadu is ahead of schedule and he could be available earlier than expected. The Welshman has been out injured for over a month now, as he suffered the knee injury in the 3-0 win over Coventry City back in September.

Farke now states that Ampadu, who earns £40,000 a week, is ahead of schedule, and while he is not training yet and will not be rushed back, he could be available sooner than originally expected: "He's working hard, already doing some running. It will be a while before he can join us in team training; he's even a bit ahead of schedule. I'm carefully optimistic he can return to team training a bit earlier. We will see.

“Normally, it would be realistic to be back in training in the middle of December and then available in the beginning of January. It would be nice if he can help us already a bit earlier and sooner because he's our captain and a versatile player. We would love to have him back, but we won't rush it. It was a serious injury. He's a bit ahead, but let's see how it develops.

Ethan Ampadu's 2024/25 Leeds stats Apps 8 Goals 0 Assists 0

“It's always difficult to say; you have to extend the load from day to day, and there could be a day when you have to be a bit careful and take a step back. It's pretty rare that I've ever experienced a straightforward rehab. So far, each day it was better, and it looks really good, but it's too soon to judge when he can help us again."