If Leeds United want to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, then they're not exactly going about it in the best way, winning just once in five Championship games.

They were left without a win once more last time out, too, as newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday came away with a well-earned point at Elland Road, having drawn 0-0.

The pressure will only continue to build on Daniel Farke, who was backed enough in the summer transfer window for those in charge at the Yorkshire club to be demanding better results.

Ethan Ampadu failed to hide his frustration with two particular teammates in the stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday, as revealed by Graham Smyth.

What did Graham Smyth say?

Speaking after the result, Smyth told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Ampadu was an animated figure. He was dishing out words of wisdom to Piroe, gesturing for Rutter to run in behind to give him an option, growing frustrated with the lack of passing opportunities at times.”

With that said, Farke's problem is arguably clear for all to see, with his Leeds side lacking an out and out playmaker, leading to a disconnect between Ampadu, Archie Gray and the forward players.

Joel Piroe, although a goalscorer by trade, is one who will only improve with more time to build connections with his new teammates. As soon as the former Swansea City man builds a partnership with the likes of Ampadu, Leeds may well start firing on all cylinders.

The forward has, of course, already got one goal to his name for the Yorkshire club, scoring on his debut in their 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town, while he also has a rate of roughly one assist for every five goals he scores throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Georginio Rutter may need even more time than his new teammate. Since making the move to Leeds in January, the 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact, and has just one goal in five league appearances this season.

Farke will be desperately hoping to see both of his forwards find their form - with Piroe in particular the potential superstar playing just off of Rutter - and start firing Leeds towards promotion form.

How has Ethan Ampadu performed this season?

So far this season, Ampadu has been one of the few positives for Leeds, and is a player who will undoubtedly be at the centre of any good form that Farke's side potentially build in the coming weeks.

According to FBref, the midfielder is in the 98th percentile for blocks by players in his position, with an impressive two made per 90. Meanwhile, the Welshman is also in the 75th percentile for passes attempted, the 70th percentile for pass completion rate and 71st for tackles per 90. In a struggling side, Ampadu has done anything but struggle.

From Leeds' perspective, they'll just be hoping that others start following Ampadu's lead, resulting in a much-needed change in form.

After the conclusion of the international break, they square off against Millwall in what will be another tough test for Farke's side to potentially overcome.

The last thing they need is another game without three points. And, with that, Ampadu, at the very least, will need to continue his standout form.