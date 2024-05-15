Leeds United have been linked with an audacious transfer move this summer, but it could hinge on promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds looking for midfielders

Midfield has been an issue for Leeds irrespective of whether or not they are promoted from the Championship this season, with Ilia Gruev providing an excellent option for Daniel Farke but little cover beyond that given Archie Gray's emergence as a top quality full back.

Options in midfield for Daniel Farke Player Starts in midfield Archie Gray 14 Ilia Gruev 22 Glen Kamara 34 Ethan Ampadu 27

In fact, with Gruev injured earlier in the season, Farke mourned that exact issue: "We're missing Ilia a lot. He was in red-hot form and this is why I'm even more delighted.

"We played today without Ilia, without a really top-class right back option. Ilia dictates our rhythm and is so good on the ball, also under pressure. It's no coincidence we lacked a bit of quality in possession, especially in the first half," the Leeds boss explained.

Even before any potential departures, midfield is clearly an area that needs strengthening at the club this summer, and now it seems as though they could have identified one of those additions.

Roma's Bove on the Leeds radar

Now, Farke's side have been credited with an interest in Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove, who is thought to be unhappy in the Italian capital. Bove was among those singled out for praise by Italy boss Luciano Spalletti at the turn of the year, who namechecked the midfielder when quizzed on the future prospects of the Azzurri.

“In recent months, we saw the emergence of players we’d been tracking for a long time such as Kayode, Ranieri, Koleosho and Casadei,” he explained. “Bove is now a certainty. A very fine player.”

But in the months since Daniele De Rossi's arrival at the European giants, Bove has slipped down the pecking order, and has started just twice since February, a situation that has reportedly left him unhappy at his boyhood club.

As a result, local media claim that he could "think about continuing his career elsewhere", with Leeds reportedly tracking him ahead of a potential move.

Roma are under no pressure to part ways with the 22-year-old, with Bove having penned a new deal only months ago, which sees him take home £30,000 a week in the Italian capital. But that does not mean a move won't happen should the youngster decide his time under De Rossi is up this summer.

It is added that while a deal cannot be ruled out if they fail to secure promotion back to the Premier League, Leeds will have a much stronger chance of landing the Italian should they be plying their trade in the top flight next season.

They have the chance to ensure they do just that in the coming weeks, with a win against Norwich and then one of Southampton and West Brom all that is standing between Farke's side and the Premier League once more.

Could Bove be the perfect man to anchor Farke's midfield in the top flight?