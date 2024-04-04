Daniel Farke has shown this season, even with all the pressures on his back of having to manage a Leeds United team expected to win promotion back up to the Premier League, that he doesn't hesitate when it comes to gifting youngsters chances to impress.

Archie Gray has notably benefitted from his manager's forward-thinking approach to throw starlets straight into the first-team mix unfazed, with the 18-year-old now a fully-fledged senior face at Elland Road by amassing 38 Championship appearances this campaign.

Mateo Joseph has also found his minutes increased in recent weeks, with the German boss even allowing 17-year-old Charlie Crew a spot on the Leeds substitutes bench in his side's last two second tier games.

Farke won't just make do with the crop of talented youngsters he has at his disposal currently, however, as Leeds look to tie down this prolific teenager to a permanent deal soon.

Leeds United transfer news

The Championship title-chasing Whites clearly see a lot of potential in young Sunderland attacker Mason Cotcher, having had the 17-year-old attacker on trial at Thorp Arch for the last two months.

It's now believed that the West Yorkshire titans are scrambling to sign Cotcher on a permanent deal and have made an offer to do just that according to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, with the Sunderland homegrown product leaving behind his boyhood club in the process.

Formerly on trial at both Arsenal and Manchester United - the latter of whom he spent time with in January - before Leeds came calling, the teen sensation has clearly left more of a lasting impact on his third suitor if rumours are correct.

Cotcher will view Leeds as an attractive destination to stay put in, having seen what Farke has managed to achieve with Gray in a staggeringly short amount of time.

With Patrick Bamford also not getting any younger at 30 years of age, and his dismal display against Hull City still stinging, Cotcher could send tremors through the Leeds first team soon up top if he continues to impress those at Thorp Arch.

Mason Cotcher's statistics at youth level

From just four starts in the Leeds youth set-up to date, Cotcher has proven himself to be a prolific finisher and even made the step-up to Premier League 2 action last time out.

The 17-year-old has also proven himself to be a flexible figure, slotting in to play at attacking midfield for Leeds and not finding this position switch to be troubling in the slightest.

Cotcher has bagged both of his Leeds goals from this spot actually, which included a winner against Sunderland U18s when facing off against the familiar Wearside opponent.

Mason Cotcher's numbers for Sunderland by position Position played Games played Goals scored Left winger 8 2 Centre forward 6 5 Right winger 3 1 Left midfield 2 0 Stats by Transfermarkt

Scanning the table above though, it's obvious that Cotcher's most dangerous position is as a striker leading the line with five of his Sunderland youth strikes coming from that role.

However, as has been seen with Gray slotting in at right-back regularly despite being more of a natural in the middle of the park for Leeds, Farke will love Cotcher's adaptability and value it as a worthwhile trait.

Cotcher is some way off making waves in the Leeds senior side just yet though, but with Gray taking to men's football like a duck to water and others knocking on the door for more first-team opportunities springing up from the youth structure in West Yorkshire, it won't be viewed as a major shock if the 17-year-old becomes Leeds' next Gray over time.

What a treat it would be to see a player who had come close to linking up with those at Old Trafford then go on to sparkle at Elland Road...