Leeds United are aiming to sign a Premier League-proven talent in the 2024 summer transfer window - though only if they are promoted to the top flight this season.

Leeds United transfer rumours

Leeds United's 2023/24 Championship campaign has not gone quite to plan. The West Yorkshire outfit ended the normal season in 3rd after a run of one win in their last five, but can still secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. With the summer approaching, Daniel Farke and co. have begun to turn their attention toward the transfer window.

Reports suggest that Leeds are keen on Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, while PEC Zwolle’s Anselmo García MacNulty has also recently been linked with a move to Elland Road.

Elsewhere, Leeds are "desperate" to sign centre-back Joe Rodon on a permanent deal and think he would be a "massive" summer capture.

For all their links, however, much of Leeds United's summer plans will likely be dictated by which league they are plying their trade in come the start of 2024/25.

Leeds to make move for ex-Premier League ace

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Leeds United will make an offer to sign Michy Batshuayi this summer if they are promoted back to the Premier League. They add that the Whites are waiting on the Belgium international and are preparing an offer for the end of the season, having already held talks with his representatives.

Batshuayi is out of contract this summer, but Fenerbahce hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months and plan to exercise it. Regardless, if Leeds are indeed able to return to the top flight next season, they plan to move for the striker no matter what his contract situation is. No potential transfer fee is mentioned in the report, but the 30-year-old is currently valued at around £6 million by Transfermarkt.

Should Leeds scoop up the Belgian international in the coming months, he will add some much-needed Premier League quality to their ranks as they bid to avoid the drop.

Batshuayi has previous experience in the division with both Chelsea and Crystal Palace. His time at Chelsea did not go as well as some may have hoped, but he did earn praise during his time at Selhurst Park.

The hitman was hailed by former striker John Hartson after scoring his first Crystal Palace goal in a Premier League win over Leicester City back in 2019.

Hartson said of the former Eagles man: "He's clearly got genuine quality, look at the clubs he's been with. He can be proud of his afternoon's work."

All told, Michy Batshuayi has made 77 Premier League appearances for Chelsea and Crystal Palace, scoring 15 and assisting four in that period.

You can see why Leeds could look for a proven top-level goalscorer with Patrick Bamford the only centre-forward with a decent amount of experience in the competition. Whether the addition of Batshuayi would be enough to get the goals Leeds need to stay up remains to be seen, but just getting there will be Farke's main priority for now.