Leeds United are among the teams who are interested in signing a “special” player who was strongly linked under former manager Marcelo Bielsa, according to a new report. The Whites remain in quite a difficult period due to mounting injuries, and even though they have already turned to the free agent market, they will want January to arrive soon so they can add in more areas of the team.

Leeds United news

Injuries to players such as Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, and Daniel James have seen the Leeds squad become rather stretched. Therefore, despite him not being a big fan of it, Daniel Farke decided to turn to the free agent market and added Josuha Guilavogui to his squad.

However, the injuries do not stop there for the Yorkshire side, as Farke’s confirmed that Largie Ramazani is expected to be out for at least a month after picking up an injury against Watford last week.

That is another injury blow, and given the news, the Whites have now been tipped to make a move for free agent Ryan Kent by Carlton Palmer. Leeds are said to hold an interest in the winger, and now he is available on a free after leaving Fenerbahçe, which could interest the Championship side.

While Kent may be an option now, Leeds are also looking at players they could sign in January, and they now have their eye on a player who has been on their radar before.

Leeds now eyeing move to sign long-time Bielsa target

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United are interested in signing Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien. The midfielder is currently on loan in the MLS with LAFC, and his impressive form for the American side has caught the attention of the Whites.

However, Leeds are not the only team interested in O’Brien, who is earning 30,769 dollars a week, which is roughly £23,000, as Southampton, West Brom, Sheffield United, Stoke, and Hull City are also keen.

O’Brien, who was once described as being a “special player” by his former manager Carlos Corberan, joined LAFC in July from Forest, and he will return to the City Ground at the end of the year if LAFC decide not to make the move a permanent switch. The 26-year-old spent time at Middlesbrough last season after falling out of favour at Forest, and he is unlikely to feature going forward.

Lewis O'Brien's LAFC stats Apps 15 Goals 1 Assists 1

Leeds are now among the teams interested in signing O’Brien in January as they look to improve their midfield options. This isn’t the first time that the Whites have been interested in the player, as back in 2021, Marcelo Bielsa was keen for Leeds to sign O’Brien and was left frustrated when talks stalled.

A deal to sign the midfielder may still not be easy to do, as the Whites face competition from other Championship teams as well as teams from the Premier League, and if LAFC decide to take up their permanent option, then he will be remaining in America.