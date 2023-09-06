Leeds United is a football club supported globally. The Whites have had eras of great success, most notably under the stewardship of Don Revie, who guided the club to two top-flight titles.

As a result of its rich history paired with it being a one-club city, there are many high-profile supporters.

Football FanCast takes a look at some of the most famous Leeds United fans.

1 Nasser Hussain

Perhaps not the most loyal fan, but by his own admission, Nasser Hussain was a Leeds United fan for the first 30 years of his life. The former England cricket captain turned Sky Sports pundit spoke of his connection to the Whites back in 2014.

"For the first 30 years of my life I was a Leeds fan but I switched to Arsenal because I couldn’t bear the thought of taking my kids to lower-division games.

"The Western Terrace at Headingley still think I’m a Leeds fan and give me a cheer and I’m not going to tell them otherwise," Hussain told MailOnline.

That decision won't be too popular amongst Leeds supporters...

2 David Seaman

75-cap England international and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman is a big fan of Leeds and regularly discusses The Whites during his media work. Seaman was on the books of Leeds as a youngster before moving to Peterborough United for just £6,000!

In 1997, the legendary shot-stopper was awarded an MBE for Services to Sport.

3 Josh Warrington

Two-time world featherweight boxer Josh Warrington is a loud and proud Leeds fan. He walks out to the club's Marching On Together anthem and dons the white, blue and yellow colours on his fight attire. Warrington won his first world title at Elland Road in 2018 after defeating Lee Selby via a split decision to mark a memorable night for the city's native.

4 Ricky Wilson

Keighley-born Ricky Wilson, who is the frontman of rock band Kaiser Chiefs, is known to be a Leeds fan. Wilson became a coach of The Voice UK in 2013 and featured on the Masked Singer earlier this year.

His ties with Leeds are clearly locality-based, like many on this list, as his birthplace lies just 21.9 miles away from Elland Road.

5 Mel B

Mel B, who was born in Leeds, is believed to support her local football team. The Singer rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls. She was nicknamed Scary Spice.

6 Ed Miliband

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband is fan of the West Yorkshire club. His 'About Me' section on Labour's website reads: "In my spare time, I enjoy watching baseball and football, and I am a big fan of both the Boston Red Sox and Leeds United."

Miliband was a pupil at Featherbank Primary in Horsforth, West Yorkshire and His father Ralph was a professor of politics at Leeds University, which might explain the tie.

7 Miniminter

Probably one of the most famous names on this list, 'Miniminter', is a supporter of Leeds United. The hugely successful and popular YouTuber is a member of the Sidemen, of which musician and boxer KSI is apart of.

Simon Minter boasts a following of nearly 20m and is often talking about The Peacocks on social media.

8 Alistair and Jonny Brownlee

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee are Triathlon Olympic gold medalists and are Yorkshire exports. The former was born in Dewsbury whilst the latter in Bramhope, so naturally they are drawn to their birthplace's neighbouring football club.

And more...

9 Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis, who starred in the world-famous Harry Potter movies, is a passionate Leeds United and Rhinos fan. The actor played Neville Longbottom and was a Gryffindor student in the film.

He is also a host of the official Leeds United Podcast, which he proudly notes to his 2.5m followers on Instagram.

10 Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson, who played Finchy in The Office, is vocal about his love for the West Yorkshire club. His bio on Instagram simply reads: "Acting, dogs, Leeds United."

Ineson is also the voice of the Dacia car adverts.

11 Bill Neely

Bill Neely was the Chief Global Correspondent for NBC News from 2014 to 2021, but when he's not reporting on the news, he's cheering on the Peacocks.

In his X bio, the journalist notes that he is a Leeds United fan.

12 Mike Bushell

Mike Bushell often presents the sport on BBC Breakfast and is a vocal Leeds fan.

A few years back, a clip of Bushell falling into a pool whilst trying to interview some of the swimmers at the Commonwealth Games went viral, to the amusement of many.

He saw the funny side of the unfortunate slip.

13 Skylights

Skylights are an indie rock band from Leeds and York. The group are made up of four members, Rob Scarisbrick, Turnbull Smith, Jonny Scarisbrick and Myles Soley.

Former Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi is often seen at their gigs.

14 Matt Healy

Matt Healy, a Masterchef runner-up, has opened up several restaurants and has become a household name in Leeds' food sphere.

Healy has welcomed a few first-team players to his venue in the past.

15 Ardal O’Hanlon

Actor Ardal O'Hanlon is probably best known for his role as Dougal in Father Ted. But, he has also starred in My Hero and Death in Paradise.

In an interview with the Guardian, he spoke about how he became a Whites fan.

"I've been a Leeds fan for as long as I can remember. When you are about five or six, you adopt a team - obviously, I didn't grow up in Leeds.

"I grew up in a small town on the Irish border, and most of the people my age were Leeds fans, both then and now. This was a reaction to the presence of so many Liverpool and Man United fans around us.

"That and the fact that an Irishman, Johnny Giles, played for Leeds," O'Hanlon said.

16 Daniel Stewart

Daniel Stewart, who is famous for his role as Batai in Star Trek: The Next Generation, is an avid Leeds fan and often tweets about the club on X.

Though, Stewart Senior supports West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, so the pair will be eagerly awaiting the fixture next month.

17 Alexandra Mardell

Leeds-born Alexandra Mardell is an actress renowned for playing Emma Brooker in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. Here she is pictured below at Elland Road with fellow Corrie stars Jack Shephard and Colson Smith, who are both known to be supporters of the club, too.

18 Jim Al-Khalili

Jim Al-Khalili is an Iraqi-British theoretical physicist, author and broadcaster. He took to X to confirm that he is indeed a Leeds fan and has been supporting them since the early 1970s.

19 Vivian Campbell

Another musician enters the list. What is it with Leeds fans and music? Vivian Campbell rose to fame in the early 1980s as a member of the heavy metal band Dio and rock band Def Leppard.

The fabulous guitarist is thought to support the Elland Road club.

20 Tim Booth

Tim Booth, the lead singer of indie rock band James, is yet another musician who supports the West Yorkshire club. Booth is friends with former Leeds skipper Gordon Strachan and in an interview with the Independent, he spoke of how their relationship formed.

"When we released the album Laid in 1993, I was living in Manchester, and going over to see Leeds games when he was captain.

"I left some signed copies of my album for the team and Gordon rang me up and invited me to come to a game. He said ‘those dresses you wear on the cover of the album – you're not turning up in one of them are you?’."

And the pair have been friends ever since.