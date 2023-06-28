Following the recent Championship fixtures release, Football FanCast has given you a rundown of Leeds United's most notable fixtures in the fast-approaching 2023/24 season.

After suffering relegation last month, The Whites will be hoping to bounce straight back to the summit of English football.

What can we expect from Leeds this season?

The West Yorkshire club are yet to announce a new manager, but if reports are to be believed, it appears they have their shortlist. Former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, ex-Norwich City boss Daniel Farke and two-time promotion-winning head coach Scott Parker are all being mooted with the vacancy.

Leeds were last relegated from the top flight in 2004 and didn't return until Marcelo Bielsa lead them back in 2020. Expectations will be high, with promotion surely the minimal target, but fans will know just how difficult it is to get out of the division.

It will likely be a summer of change, with Rodrigo, Tyler Adams, Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison the notable names being linked with a move away from Elland Road.

A big rebuild awaits the next manager.

When does the Championship start/finish?

The Championship campaign will kick off at Hillsborough on Friday, 4th August, with newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday facing the relegated Southampton. Leeds get their season underway on the following Sunday.

The final matchweek takes place on Saturday, May 4th, which will see all 24 sides in action, kicking off simultaneously at 3pm.

Who are Leeds playing first?

Leeds play host to Cardiff City on Sunday, 6th August at 2.30pm.

The two clubs last met in the FA Cup third round earlier this year, with the Bluebirds forcing a replay before suffering a bruising 5-2 defeat away at Elland Road.

That was Leeds' only win in the last seven meetings.

When are Leeds' notable fixtures?

The West Yorkshire club will have plenty of local derbies throughout the season, their first being Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, 2nd September at Elland Road.

On Boxing Day, which falls on a Tuesday this year, they'll be at Deepdale lining up against Preston North End, who finished 12th last term, six points adrift of the play-offs.

To close the campaign, the final match of the season will be held at home against Southampton, which could have a great deal riding on it, if as expected, the two relegated sides mount a promotion challenge.

Who are Leeds playing in pre-season?

Manchester United v Leeds United at the Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo. Kick-off: 4pm on Wednesday, 12th July.

Rather curiously, Leeds have not yet announced their full pre-season fixture list. As it stands, there are no games stapled in following the clash with Man United in Norway until their Championship meeting with Cardiff in early August.

Who are Leeds signing this summer?

As it stands, the rumours surrounding their transfer activity are mostly outgoings. However, there have been concrete links to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby, who is a 20-cap Republic of Ireland international.

Leeds are also hoping to tempt Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres to Elland Road, although he has interest from several Premier League clubs, whilst a move to Sporting CP has also been mooted.

Additionally, reports in Italy suggest Leeds are in contention to sign Lens forward Lois Openda, who netted 21 times in Ligue 1 last term, but the 23-year-old's £25m price tag could prove to be a stumbling block for the Championship side.

FFC's prediction...

With there being no manager in place as it stands, it makes for a tough prediction. But regardless of who's in post, the expectation will be to bounce straight back to the big time.

It won't be as easy as that - and after all the expected outgoings, the squad will need major surgery. The season begins in just over a month's time, leaving the club and manager little time to reshape the team.

That said, Burnley were a prime example last season in showing it can be done - but Leeds may have to settle for doing it the hard way.

FFC predicts: 5th