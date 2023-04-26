Leeds United now have just five matches remaining in order to retain their Premier League status for a fourth successive season, but how will they get on between now and the final weekend?

Javi Gracia’s side have struggled in recent weeks, with things taking a downward turn ever since the interval against Crystal Palace earlier this month. The Whites conceded four times in the second half against the Eagles to lose 5-1 and fell to another heavy Elland Road defeat to Liverpool.

Since then, Leeds went to Fulham last weekend and lost 2-1 but did manage to stop the rot by picking up a point against Leicester City on Tuesday evening. It could have been so much better for the Whites, though, with only a late equaliser from Jamie Vardy earning the Foxes a share of the spoils.

Despite this, Leeds are still clear of the relegation zone and will be above the drop zone heading into this weekend’s trip to Bournemouth.

Here are Leeds’ five remaining fixtures - we've predicted how we think they will get on below...

Leeds fixtures

30 April: Bournemouth (a)

6 May: Man City (a)

13 May: Newcastle (h)

20 May: West Ham (a)

28 May: Tottenham (h)

Bournemouth v Leeds

Leeds were involved in a seven-goal thriller with The Cherries back in November, with the Whites coming from 3-1 down in the second half to win 4-3.

Gary O'Neil’s side have picked up important wins over Fulham, Leicester and Tottenham recently, though, and a win over Leeds could possibly guarantee them another season of Premier League football after winning promotion last year.

Both sides have struggled defensively this season and have conceded 63 goals prior to Bournemouth’s midweek clash with Southampton, so there may well be goals for both sides in this must-win encounter for the visitors.

Many would argue this is do or die in Leeds’ season with a tough final four games, and after a more promising showing against Leicester, it could be the time Leeds pick up three crucial points.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Leeds

Man City v Leeds

A trip to the Etihad is next on the agenda for the Whites, with this fixture now moved to a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 6th May due to Man City progressing to the Champions League semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola may well decide to tinker with his squad with one eye on the trip to the Bernabeu, however, Leeds shipped seven here last season.

Leeds did win at the Etihad back in 2021 after a brace from Stuart Dallas, although that was under Marcelo Bielsa in a ninth-placed finish, and with boyhood Whites fan Erling Haaland in fine form, another resounding win for the hosts could be on the cards.

Prediction: Man City 4-0 Leeds

Leeds v Newcastle

Leeds' penultimate home game of the season is against high-flying Newcastle United, who are pushing to achieve Champions League qualification under Eddie Howe.

The Whites managed to keep a rare clean sheet in the reverse meeting back on New Year's Eve, with Leeds only keeping two further clean sheets in 21 games since then.

The Magpies are starting to hit top form after an eye-catching 6-1 win over Tottenham on the weekend, and on the road, they are the third-best side in the league. It could be a nervy occasion with both sides having so much to play for, but it could be a bridge too far for Leeds.

Prediction: Leeds 1-2 Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

David Moyes has got things back on track for the Hammers in recent weeks, defeating Fulham and Bournemouth and drawing with league leaders Arsenal. Should they continue to pick up points, their Premier League status will more than likely be secured ahead of hosting Leeds on the penultimate weekend.

West Ham could also still be in the Europa Conference League as well, should things go to plan in the semi-final against AZ Alkmaar. The return leg in the Netherlands is actually just three days before Leeds visit the London Stadium, so there could be scope for Leeds to grind out another point in their battle to avoid the drop against a potentially tiring Hammers side, especially after winning 3-2 in this fixture last season.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Leeds

Leeds v Tottenham

There could be plenty to play for on the final day for both Leeds and Spurs, with European qualification possibly on the line for Tottenham, now under the leadership of Ryan Mason.

Mason was actually the Tottenham manager the last time Leeds beat Spurs back in 2021, so it could be a nervy affair in West Yorkshire. The final weekend always tends to throw up surprises, and Leeds could have eyes on scores elsewhere, providing they aren't safe before. The Whites narrowly lost the reverse fixture 4-3, and who knows, a point on the final day to finish on a predicted 35 points could just be enough to survive.

Prediction: Leeds 1-1 Tottenham