Leeds United have just seven matches remaining in order to retain their Premier League status, but how will they fare between now and the final day?

The Whites stayed up narrowly last time around, helped by a vital win away to Brentford on the last day of the campaign, but 2022/23 is also proving to be a big struggle. Monday's 6-1 humbling at the hands of Liverpool once again highlighted their issues, having also lost 5-1 at home to Crystal Palace recently.

Javi Gracia has a huge job on his hands between now and the end of the season, with seven cup finals coming Leeds' way as they sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Here are the Whites' seven remaining fixtures - we've predicted how we think they will fare in them below...

Leeds fixtures

22 April: Fulham (a)

25 April: Leicester (h)

30 April: Bournemouth (a)

7 May: Man City (a)

13 May: Newcastle (h)

20 May: West Ham (a)

28 May: Tottenham (h)

Fulham v Leeds

Next up for Gracia's side is this weekend's trip to west London, as they take on a Fulham side who have proved the doubters wrong this season, sitting 10th currently. That being said, they have been on the slide a little of late, losing five of their last six matches in all competitions, so Leeds could be playing them at the right time.

In the corresponding fixture, Fulham clinched a 3-2 victory at Elland Road, with Rodrigo's opener for the hosts cancelled out by the Cottagers, who went 3-1 up before Crysencio Summerville bagged a late consolation.

Considering Marco Silva's side will have little to play for on Saturday lunchtime, however, this could be a good time for Leeds to face them, trying to take advantage of their opponents potentially being 'on the beach'.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Leeds

Leeds v Leicester

After the Fulham clash comes a huge game at the bottom of the table, as Leeds host a Leicester City side similarly threatened by relegation. The Foxes have sacked Brendan Rodgers and brought in Dean Smith, but he hasn't yet had a big impact in charge.

This feels like a must-win game for the Whites, considering they are at home to fellow relegation candidates, but they did lose 2-0 at the King Power Stadium earlier in the campaign. Still, given Leicester's increasing struggles and the fact that Leeds fans will be demanding a response after two home humiliations in a row, the hosts could edge it.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Leicester

Bournemouth v Leeds

Leeds have impressed more than Bournemouth this season, but in a similar way, the Cherries have managed to pull clear of the danger zone impressively. Many may have expected them to go straight back down, but Gary O'Neil has done an excellent job and the pressure will be off a little when they host Leeds at the end of the month.

Granted, they aren't safe just yet, but some good recent form has given them a cushion over their rivals, but the Whites will be dreaming of a repeat of the 4-3 win at Elland Road back in September, when Summerville bagged a late winner. And with the stakes so high, there could well be nerves on both sides that see this one end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Leeds

Man City v Leeds

It doesn't get any more daunting than this for Leeds! After what is a fairly kind run of three upcoming fixtures, they start May with a trip to a Manchester City team who have really clicked again.

In truth, anything other than a sound beating at the Etihad will feel like a bonus to Gracia, even in terms of goal difference, although the Whites' win there in 2021 is proof that anything is possible in football. If they nicked a point in this one - a win would be on another level entirely - it would surely be their best result of the season.

However, we reckon this will too tall of an order for them as the Citizens chase the title.

Prediction: Man City 4-0 Leeds

Leeds v Newcastle

This game has the potential to be a cracker, with both Leeds and Newcastle United highly likely to be scrapping for points by the time the game rolls around next month. The Magpies are ahead of schedule currently, looking like finishing in the top four ahead of a busy summer, and they will pose a big threat to the Whites at Elland Road.

The two sides played out a dour 0-0 draw at St James' Park on New Year's Eve, but Gracia would surely take that result this time around, accepting a valuable point against a good team and moving on.

But it won't be easy against the league's best defence, and you have to make the Magpies the favourites for this one.

Prediction: Leeds 1-2 Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

Leeds' final away day of the campaign sees them travel to east London to face a West Ham side who may well have done enough to beat the drop by that point. The Hammers have been a long way from perfect this season, but they are still capable of chipping away at points when needed, as shown by the recent 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal.

From a Whites perspective, they will be hoping that West Ham have nothing to play for when this match arrives, in what could be a low-key atmosphere in David Moyes' possible last home game in charge.

And with the Hammers potentially in European action in the immediate build-up to this clash, Leeds could be set to take some sort of advantage.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Leeds

Leeds v Tottenham

The season ends with a tough one for Leeds, in the kind of fixture that feels like it could be made for being televised on the final day. There is every chance that the Whites could need a positive result going into this match, while Tottenham could also still be in the top-four picture.

Should that be the case, Elland Road will be rocking, as well as wracked with nerves, and it could be a case of which team holds their nerve more in their respective pursuits of happiness. A repeat of the 4-3 loss in north London earlier this season, when Leeds led 3-2 late on but blew it, would be tough to stomach - but this is a Spurs side that have crumbled all too often this season themselves.

Prediction: Leeds 2-2 Tottenham