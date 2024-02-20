Leeds United made it a remarkable eight wins on the trot in the Championship last time out, comfortably overcoming Plymouth Argyle down in Devon 2-0 this weekend just gone.

The efforts of Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto to find the back of the net would obviously steal the headlines at Home Park, but it was the more understated performance of Glen Kamara that also deserves recognition alongside the goalscoring heroes.

Losing only one duel in the 2-0 victory, the Finnish holding midfielder let the Leeds defence breathe a little easier and feel assured that they wouldn't be breached.

As much as Kamara put in another stellar display in what has been a fantastic season so far for the 28-year-old, Leeds could have an upgrade on the ex-Rangers man in their ranks at the moment if they'd just kept hold of this former loanee beyond his unmemorable stint at Elland Road.

Matt Grimes' time at Leeds

You would be forgiven for forgetting that Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes had ever donned a Leeds strip, but the 28-year-old did have a brief loan spell in West Yorkshire during the 2016-17 season.

Reuniting with his former Swans manager Garry Monk in the process, Grimes would go on to make just 12 flat appearances for the Whites before trudging back to Wales deflated.

His final game for Leeds would also see the Whites crash out of the FA Cup to then non-league Sutton United, a period in the club's history nobody looks back on with particular fondness.

Opening up about the toll this switch to Leeds had on his mental health recently, Grimes will have been relieved that he managed to bounce back from this dark time with the Whites to become an established first-teamer back at Swansea.

Comparing both Kamara and Grimes now - with the former Exeter City youth product now captaining Luke Williams' Swans - Leeds fans wouldn't object to the midfielder coming back to the club even after being such a terrible flop the first time around.

Matt Grimes' statistics with Swansea

This season, Grimes comes in with better numbers than Kamara purely from a goals and assists standpoint - Grimes registering three goals and five assists from all competitions in 2023/24, compared to Kamara's lesser zero goals and three assists.

Moreover, Grimes comes out on top in a battle between the two midfielders in terms of passes attempted per 90 minutes over the last year and shot-creating actions accumulated over the season to date.

The Swans captain has averaged an impressive 84.48 pass attempts to Kamara's inferior 66.82, whilst Grimes comes up trumps again with 88 shot-creating actions managed contrasted with the Finnish midfielder's weaker 64.

With Ilia Gruev already giving Leeds a combative presence from deep at Elland Road this season, Leeds' attacking game could have been enhanced even more with a figure like Grimes being present in their starting eleven over Kamara.

Once described as being a "brilliant" captain by former Swansea boss Russell Martin when the pair were together in Wales, Grimes won't regularly revisit his horror time with Leeds in his mind after managing to go on to have such a successful career after the ill-fated loan.

Yet, if Leeds were more patient and managed to strike up a permanent deal with the 28-year-old, they could well have had a fantastic midfielder for the level on their hands who could snatch Kamara's fixed first-team spot off of him.