Leeds United are among the English outfits interested in pursuing a deal for Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu this summer, and Daniel Farke could look to issue a formal offer over the coming days.

Is Francis Amuzu joining Leeds?

According to Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad's Pieter-Jan Calcoen, Amuzu is "high on the wish list" of Leeds, with Premier League new-boys Luton Town and Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice also vying for his signature.

Calcoen does confirm that there has not been a concrete offer as yet, but that at least one of the interested parties is preparing an offer to prise him away from the Purple & Whites.

Farke's Championship outfit have lost a myriad of first-team stars after suffering relegation from the English top flight this year and could now look to intensify their attention on the £4m-rated Belgium U21 international with just one week until the start of the season.

Who is Francis Amuzu?

Farke has addressed Leeds' requirement for a new goalkeeper by completing a deal for Newcastle United's Karl Darlow, having previously bolstered the defence with the £7m acquisition of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

Signing Amuzu would be a prudent move for the Whites, who are a little light in the attacking ranks after losing Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo, and given his dynamism and fluidity across both wings, would be a worthwhile addition.

Not only would he bring creativity in abundance, having completed 12 assists from 50 outings last term, but he would enhance the side's passing flow and aptitude in driving up the pitch, with FBref ranking the Ghana-born ace among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Men's Next Eight divisions for pass completion and the top 21% for progressive carries per 90.

He could thrive with Jack Harrison on the Elland Road flanks, with the 26-year-old Englishman also capable both on the left and right wing and scoring five goals and providing seven assists in the Premier League last season despite his side's relegation, having been called "outstanding" by former boss Javi Gracia.

While the 22/23 campaign was not Harrison's greatest by any stretch of the imagination, he still averaged 1.1 shots and 1.5 key passes per game, working industriously and also making 1.1 tackles per game.

His work rate is illustrated by FBref, with the former Manchester City prospect also ranking among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues for blocks and the top 14% for clearances per 90.

Amuzu's passing proficiency has already been displayed by the statistics-led site, but given that he also ranks among the top 17% for interceptions per 90, it's clear that he has the mentality that will serve him in good stead to succeed in west Yorkshire.

What this signifies is a hard-working pairing on the wings this season, and while Farke will know that he holds a crop of players with more quality than most in the second tier, it is the application and diligence that will be imperative in crafting a cohesive and unified squad to rise back to prominence.

Amuzu certainly has "quality" - as commended by former boss Vincent Kompany - but with the assiduous nature to go with it, he would surely be a risk worth taking to aid Leeds and indeed Harrison in their seasonal endeavours.