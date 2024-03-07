A Leeds United star in the making has been hailed by one of his teammates as a man with the potential to be a fan favourite thanks to his incredible work ethic.

Leeds chasing promotion

Daniel Farke's side have enjoyed an excellent season in their bid to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but could yet be forced into the play-offs after an excellent Championship season.

Related Latest Leeds United injury news, expected return dates, suspensions FFC keeps you updated with all the latest Leeds news regarding injuries and suspensions.

Though they are on an excellent run of form, a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town allowed Ipswich Town to leapfrog them and the Tractor Boys are currently sitting in the Championship's second automatic promotion spot, two points clear of the Elland Road outfit.

Championship table as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Leicester City 36 26 3 7 41 81 Ipswich Town 36 23 9 4 26 78 Leeds United 36 23 7 6 38 76 Southampton 35 21 7 7 24 70

With ten games left of the season, Leeds will definitely have a chance to go up come the end of the campaign, with a massive 19 point gap between them and 6th placed Hull City. But automatic promotion is not so certain.

Fortunately for Farke and company, this season has not just been about results.

Joseph wowing teammates behind the scenes

Like all fanbases, Leeds adore their young talents and have already taken a special liking to Archie Gray this season following a string of excellent performances.

They now have another potential star in the form of young Mateo Joseph. The 20-year-old Spaniard arrived in Yorkshire in 2022 as part of the Leeds United youth setup, but made his first forays into the first team as a substitute in the final games of their Premier League season.

Still confined largely to the bench, Joseph nonetheless has shown plenty of promise in his short outings, and was particularly impressive when handed the chance to start against Chelsea in the 4th round of the FA Cup.

He is yet to be handed a start in the Championship this season, but with his current form it cannot be far away.

Though he ended up on the losing side, he was still able to grab two goals for his side in their 3-2 defeat and took plenty of plaudits for his performance leading the line. Now his credentials have been backed up even further by Bulgarian teammate Gruev, who has revealed that Joseph is always in the gym working hard to try and improve.

"He's a great guy," he revealed to the Yorkshire Evening Post. "I see him every time in the gym, he's working so hard for us. I think when you when you work so hard and you have this type of quality which he has, you will deserve your right to get more minutes. I think everybody saw how good he was when he played against Chelsea, great game from him and two goals."