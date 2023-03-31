Leeds United fans were understandably excited when Georginio Rutter arrived at Elland Road for a club-record transfer fee in the January transfer window.

How has Rutter started life at Leeds?

The Whites paid £35.5m to sign the 20-year-old, who had established himself as a regular with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, notching 11 goals and eight assists in 64 appearances for Die Kraichgauer.

Rutter may be young but considering his price tag and previous experience, he was expected to have an immediate impact in Javi Gracia's side as they strive to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman has had very little impact in his first few months at the club and unless things improve, he could go down as Victor Orta's worst signing since Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Who is Jean-Kevin Augustin?

Coincidentally, Leeds signed the French striker on loan from the Bundesliga, more specifically RB Leipzig, in January 2020, with the Whites possessing an option to buy the forward should they achieve promotion back to the top flight.

He would muster just three appearances for the Yorkshire outfit, totalling 48 minutes, as injuries and the form of Patrick Bamford prevented him from breaking into Marcelo Bielsa's starting side.

Everything was up in the air after the season was pause due to the pandemic but with Leeds winning the Championship title, it seemed as if Augustin would become a contracted player at Elland Road, with the Whites ordered to pay €21m (£18m) for his services.

An intense legal battle would follow, during which time Augustin would join Nantes, but it was eventually decided that Leeds would pay the full amount to the German club in instalments, in what will surely go down as one of the worst signings in the club's history.

However, there is some leeway for Orta with that deal because of the chaos caused by the pandemic, and Augustin's injury issues upon his arrival at Elland Road.

The director of football will have no such excuse if Rutter proves to be a failure at Leeds, however.

The youngster will have to do a lot more if he wants to justify his hefty price tag, with no goals or assists in any of his nine appearances thus far, with just one Premier League start to his name.

That start came in the 1-0 defeat against Chelsea, where the 20-year-old was criticised by Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross on Twitter, as he was described as "virtually a non-entity against three defenders."

Considering he also earns an eye-watering £70k-per-week at Elland Road and is contracted until 2028, the Yorkshire outfit could soon find themselves in a situation where the 20-year-old is burning a wage for a significant period of time.

With reports already suggesting that Rutter is unhappy with life at Leeds, Orta needs a huge turnaround from the Frenchman, or he risks the signing becoming his worst mistake since the Augustin debacle.