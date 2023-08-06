Leeds United have maintained an interest in Rangers ace Glen Kamara despite suffering relegation from the Premier League this year.

What's the latest on Glen Kamara to Leeds?

That's according to TEAMtalk, who claim that Daniel Farke's side are indeed considering a swoop for the Finnish midfielder, though will face competition from fellow Championship outfit Southampton.

Leeds have lost midfielders Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson on loan this summer, while Adam Forshaw's contract at Elland Road has also expired, and Kamara could ensure the midfield robustness is reinstated.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

The 27-year-old is believed to have a £5m release clause in his contract with the Scottish Premiership giants, and now it's up to the Whites to pay the sum.

How good is Glen Kamara?

Kamara is a proven midfielder at a high level having starred for Rangers for several years since signing from Dundee for a paltry £50k, playing 193 times, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists.

Kamara is perhaps best described as a press-resistant, defensively effective central midfielder, usually occupying the role ahead of the defensive midfielder.

As per WhoScored, he boasts a pass success rate of 89.3% across the duration of his career, also averaging 0.9 tackles and one interception per match - given Farke's inclination to play a possession-centric system, he is the perfect fit to propel Leeds back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Hailed as a "terrific footballer in possession" by former Gers manager Steven Gerrard, Kamara could be an upgrade on the recently-departed Roca, who did not have the desired effect at Elland Road after signing from Bayern Munich for an initial £10m one year ago.

TalkSPORT host Adrian Durham claimed last season: "I'm not sure he's a Premier League footballer" following the consistently subpar showings, and given that the Spaniard ranks among the bottom 14% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for pass completion over the past year, as per FBref, he certainly doesn't look a tailor-made fit for Farke's team.

This is a far cry from Kamara's set of skills, with the 52-cap international backed to be an absolute "monster" by Gerrard and while the midfielder was somewhat out of sorts last term, starting only 11 times in the Scottish Premiership, the 2021/22 campaign confirmed his ability.

Indeed, Kamara recorded an average match rating of 7.01, starting 28 matches, completing a stunning 91% of his passes, making 1.3 key passes per game, one tackle per match and succeeding in 56% of his ground duels.

The former Arsenal academy graduate is also a proven winner, having gleaned the league title and Scottish Cup during his time at Ibrox despite Celtic's lasting dominance, and Leeds could make use of his mentality after falling by the wayside last season.

The 'monster' is a tough, tenacious and technical midfielder, and with Leeds requiring grit and determination to blend with the obvious qualities at Farke's disposal, Kamara's signature might just be one to ensure the club's return to the second tier is nothing more than a sojourn.