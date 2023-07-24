Highlights

Leeds United have hired Gretar Steinsson as their new technical director and his appointment could be 'influential' at Elland Road, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Gretar Steinsson?

Steinsson has recently taken up the post of technical director at Leeds United and has previously worked in various roles across spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, AZ Alkmaar and Fleetwood Town, as per Transfermarkt.

The former Iceland international is now charged with the task of utilising his expertise to help Leeds United recruit players this summer as they gear up for Sky Bet Championship this term.

Ethan Ampadu has become the first signing of the Daniel Farke era at Elland Road, having joined for £7 million from Chelsea plus add-ons, as per BBC Sport.

Wales international Ampadu has spoken of his desire to work with Farke in an interview cited by the Yorkshire Evening Post, stating: "When I spoke to him he told me his style of play, obviously I was aware of his style of play, and he told me what he thinks I can do. But he also told me some things he thinks that I can work on. As a player, you don't always get told that, but I like that. He sees me, he can see my potential and I thought he'd be good to work with. It's something that excited me."

Departures have been a common theme of the Whites' transfer dealings so far, with Rodrigo Moreno, Robin Koch, Tyler Roberts, Joel Robles, Brendan Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw all leaving either on loan or permanently.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano thinks that Steinsson is set to play a pivotal role in Leeds United's recruitment looking forward.

Romano stated: “Yeah, I’m sure also because now they have Gretar Steinsson as new director, who will be one of the people who gets to be influential at the club joining after his experiences at Everton and Tottenham, so they will have someone else who’s going to help bring in new players.

“And yes, the idea is to sign more players. For sure, the Ampadu deal is done, it will include the sell-on clause for Chelsea."

Who else could Leeds United sign this summer?

Leeds United have been linked with several players as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt in 2023/24 following their relegation.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is being monitored by Leeds United as a potential recruit this summer.

Former Leeds United defender Sam Byram is on trial at Leeds United after leaving Norwich City upon the expiration of his contract last term and will bid to win a permanent deal at Elland Road, as per Football Insider.

Last week, Romano also revealed that Leeds United are keen on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut, stating on Twitter: "Excl: Leeds United are among several clubs interested in Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain. Deal will depend on conditions decided by PSG in the coming days."

Uruguayan outlet Torcedores via TEAMTalk report that Leeds United have made contact with Palmeiras over full-back Joaquin Piquerez as Farke looks to bolster his backline this window.