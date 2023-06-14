Leeds United have been on a sharp decline over the past few years since completing an exceptional campaign in 20/21 in their first year back in the Premier League since devastating relegation in 2004.

The proud outfit finished ninth under the master tactician Marcelo Bielsa but spent the ensuing campaign embroiled in a relegation battle before succumbing to the drop this time around, and comprehensive change is now needed to fix the issues and ensure that a coveted return to the top-flight is followed by sustained success.

Many will be shipped on, such is the way in football, but the Whites boast enough power to forge a title bid regardless and must work with diligence to make signings of the highest calibre.

This is why rumours of interest in Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer must be acted upon, with the Whites eyeing a summer transfer for the Brazilian dynamo this summer, according to Football League World.

The publication states that the 49ers are planning to raid this year's defeated Championship play-off finalists for the 25-year-old, who captivated supporters with his performances this term and was touted at £10m last year following interest from Brighton & Hove Albion - though this figure may well have ballooned now.

How good is Gustavo Hamer?

Signing for the Sky Blues from PEC Zwolle for around £1.5m in 2020 after their promotion from League One, Hamer has made 130 appearances and been one of the key components of a side that has made increments to surge into promotion contention.

It is this year that Hamer has truly grown into his skin and tantalised his merit as a destructive midfielder capable of flourishing at the top level, scoring 11 goals and supplying ten assists from 45 outings across all competitions - including two fantastic strikes in the play-offs.

Praised as "unbelievable" by former Coventry City goalkeeper Marko Marosi, Hamer is a first-rate orchestrator for his side and excels through his work rate, tenacity and flair.

As such, he could be the successor to Pablo Hernandez's throne at Elland Road, with the Spaniard integral in securing a path back to prominence at Leeds and heralded as an "unreal" gem who "played like a demon" by The Athletic's Phil Hay.

Posting 36 goals and 41 assists over 175 appearances for the Whites, the 38-year-old maestro's vision, ball-playing technique and footballing intellect left him a revered figure as he orchestrated a return to the top-flight, and Hamer can now adopt the mantle from the middle of the park.

The Coventry ace ranks among the top 4% of midfielders across Men's Next 8 divisions - below the top European five - for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 3% for rate of assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for progressive passes, and the top 14% for rate of tackles per 90, as per FBref.

Hernandez, comparatively, averaged 2.1 shots, 2.3 key passes, and 1.3 tackles per game, as per WhoScored, during Leeds' triumphant campaign in 19/20, scoring nine goals and assists apiece from 27 starts in the second tier, outlining his similarity to the club's £5k-per-week transfer target.

Hamer's success lies in variegating his approach, something he achieves with aplomb, and while Coventry will be reluctant to sell him to a promotion-chasing rival, if Leeds succeed after lodging a formal offer they would wield one of the division's brightest stars and their finest catalyst since Hernandez.