Highlights Leeds United dominated Rotherham United, winning comfortably with a 3-0 scoreline.

Joe Rodon has become a fan favorite and has been impressive, contributing to a strong defense and tallying clean sheets.

If Rodon leaves, Leeds could turn to Diogo Monteiro as a potential replacement due to his skills and potential.

Leeds United didn't unexpectedly suffer a shock defeat at the hands of Rotherham United on Saturday, Daniel Farke's confident Whites barely breaking a sweat in the end to overcome the lowly visitors to Elland Road 3-0.

It was a dominant display that didn't really need the Leeds defence to be stern and switched on at all times, Leam Richardson's Rotherham only mustering up two shots on target all afternoon.

Still, the likes of Joe Rodon and Archie Gray would have been pleased with tallying up another clean sheet for their respective seasons with Illan Meslier in the Whites goal now onto 12 clean sheets for the campaign.

It's fair to say that Rodon, in particular, has become a major fan's favourite in West Yorkshire this season.

But, with worrying talk suggesting that a deal to land the Tottenham Hotspur man on a permanent transfer might not happen, Farke could turn his attention to the crop of young talent coming through at the club to find a fresh replacement when the loan expires.

Rodon's future replacement at Leeds

Joining in the January transfer window last year from Servette FC out in Switzerland, Diogo Monteiro is a name Leeds fans could well become more familiar with over time.

Described as a "beast in the making" by football scout Ron Dor on social media, even before Leeds decided to pursue a deal for Monteiro, the Portugal U19 international could come into the Whites first team mix soon especially if Rodon heads back to Spurs.

Dazzling Servette fans when he was still at the club with a wide array of intricate passes playing out from the back, this ability to be calm and measured on the ball makes the 6-foot defender very much a plausible successor to Rodon who has been unerringly accurate himself on the ball this season for Leeds.

Making ten appearances in the U21 fold this season in the Premier League 2, Farke could begin to utilise Monteiro in the senior side soon to add more depth in the centre-back areas alongside Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell.

The German manager has shown he isn't afraid to push youngsters into the first-team spotlight - evident in 17-year-old Gray continuing to be in his starting side - and Monteiro could well be the next beneficiary of Farke's bold approach.

The latest on Joe Rodon's future at Leeds

A report from Football Insider has revealed in the last few days that Rodon will only be allowed to sign on the dotted line permanently at Elland Road if his current loan club win promotion, ramping up the pressure at Elland Road as a result.

Leeds could really do without losing Rodon if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of promotion glory, the Welsh defender vital to the Whites cause in a strong back four.

Amassing a ridiculous 154 touches in Leeds' FA Cup replay versus Plymouth Argyle showcases his presence on the pitch, Farke not hauling off the imposing centre-back despite the game nearly going the full distance at 120 minutes.

Not showing any signs of lethargy or fatigue, Rodon was again imperious against Rotherham a matter of days after the Argyle Cup win - winning five duels in total, not shirking away from battles as an energetic presence.

The Whites will just keep going about their business as they are for the time being, picking up more and more wins even with the prospect of Rodon leaving.

If Rodon does depart, Farke could do far worse than giving Monteiro time to shine and develop on the first-team stage.