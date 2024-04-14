Leeds United will hope Patrick Bamford can start firing in goals again soon to help in their ongoing quest to win promotion back to the Premier League, with the 30-year-old striker enduring a barren patch in front of goal lately.

The 6 foot 1 forward has failed to score in his side's last six Championship clashes, after recapturing his Whites best at points this campaign with seven second-tier strikes tallied up.

Even with Bamford firing blanks as of late, Leeds wouldn't turn back time to have this former attacker back on their books who has seen his transfer value fall at an alarming pace since leaving Elland Road behind.

Kemar Roofe's time at Leeds

Kemar Roofe was a particular favourite under Marcelo Bielsa during the iconic Argentine manager's time in charge of the West Yorkshire titans, amassing 122 appearances in total for the Whites predominantly under Bielsa's watchful eye.

Roofe would also come into his own under the eclectic manager's celebrated spell, scoring 15 goals during his final season in a Whites shirt and accumulating 33 strikes in total from 122 games.

Leeds would decide to cash in on the now 31-year-old forward after this final impactful campaign in front of goal, managing to sell Roofe on for £7m to Anderlecht in 2019 which has proven to be a fantastic call in hindsight

Struggling to find the back of the net this season playing for Rangers, after managing just one campaign out in Belgium before moving to Ibrox, the Jamaica international's transfer value now has fallen to lower than that of Liam Cooper.

That's the case even as the Scotsman looks to be nearing towards the end of his time at Elland Road as a fringe figure, showcasing how much Roofe's value has dropped off.

Kemar Roofe's transfer value in 2024

Roofe has had a difficult campaign after becoming a reliable source of goals for Rangers previously, only managing one goal for the Scottish giants from 11 games in the league.

He hasn't been helped by recurring injury problems however, having been absent from the last few months of action by regularly being in the Ibrox treatment room.

That has resulted in Roofe's estimated worth falling all the way down to a pitiful €0.4m (£342k), a far cry away from the millions Leeds managed to get for the 31-year-old when Belgium came calling.

Leeds' least valuable assets - 2023/24 1. Karl Darlow €0.3m (£256k) 2. Sam Byram €0.4m (£342k) 3. Sonny Perkins €0.6m (£512k) 4. Liam Cooper €0.7m (£598k) 5. Jamie Shackleton €0.8m (£683k) Sourced by Football Transfers

In Daniel Farke's camp currently, Roofe would tie with Sam Byram as being Leeds' second lowest valued asset with Cooper being worth just a little bit more at €0.7m (£598k).

That is despite Cooper failing to provide adequate backup in the centre-back positions recently to Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon, run ragged by the Watford attackers when the Whites had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road to end March.

It feels as though Cooper will be the next major announcement from a Whites perspective confirmed to be leaving the club at the close of this season, following on from Stuart Dallas' emotional retirement news.

Roofe still comes in as being worth less than Cooper despite all of this however, with the former Leeds man in desperate need of breathing life back into this Rangers career when he is given a consistent run of games injury-free.

As has been seen in his Rangers career previously before a slog of injury setbacks - with 38 goals managed from 98 games - he should be able to turn around his stuttering time in Scotland or face having to find another new club soon.