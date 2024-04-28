Leeds United have been blessed with some sensational Academy products over the years, with Kalvin Phillips the most notable name to explode on the first-team scene at Elland Road after developing through the ranks at Thorp Arch.

In Daniel Farke's squad right now, Archie Gray is the obvious name that has come on leaps and bounds moving up to the men's team from the U21s alongside Crysencio Summerville developing in the youth system after signing from Feyenoord.

Phillips being sold on for an impressive £45m to Manchester City sticks out as a masterful decision from the Whites when you scrutinise how much he has gone on to flop at the Etihad, with Leeds also making a healthy profit on this former youth star who would leave West Yorkshire back in 2016.

Lewis Cook's time at Leeds

Lewis Cook might well have been forgotten about as a gem that was initially developed at Leeds, with the central midfielder now a consistent Premier League starter for AFC Bournemouth.

But, Cook's humble beginnings as a senior footballer started at Elland Road with Neil Redfearn giving him his first taste of men's action back in the 2014/15 season.

Cook would never look back after being given his first-ever chance to shine by the former Leeds Head of Academy in the senior side, going on to make 38 appearances during this formative campaign.

It wouldn't be until the season after, however, that the homegrown sensation would really start to be touted for a major move away, missing just three Championship games all campaign long owing to a red card.

Described as being a "special" talent by controversial Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino at the time, with Redfearn even locking horns with the outspoken Italian owner about selling on Cook, the Whites would eventually give in when the Cherries splashed £6m on the 5 foot 9 midfielder.

Leeds would move on and eventually thrust Phillips more into the spotlight in the middle of the park in Cook's absence, whilst the current Bournemouth number four would go from strength to strength playing in the Premier League in a move that ended up being satisfactory for both parties.

Lewis Cook's transfer value in 2024

The ex-Whites starlet has developed into being a steady midfielder for the Cherries at top-flight level, with Andoni Iraola even describing the now 27-year-old talent as "amazing" after his imposing performance against Chelsea earlier in the season.

His continued brilliance for the South Coast side - which has seen him play 217 times for Bournemouth now - hasn't coincided with his value rising though, with Cook's worth now standing at a lesser £4m, according to Football Transfers.

Leeds definitely cashed in at the perfect possible time therefore, with some regret on the end of the Whites involving former youth product Alex Mowatt on the contrary.

Mowatt would walk away from Elland Road for just £600k in 2017 to join Barnsley, going on to become a key first-team head at fellow promotion challengers West Bromwich Albion this season at an increased worth now of £1.3m.

Leeds will want a pretty penny to part ways with Gray right now, hoping that the conveyor belt of youngsters coming through in West Yorkshire that go on to have long-lasting and fruitful careers continues.