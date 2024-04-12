Leeds United have been blessed in the forward positions this season in the Championship as they strive for an immediate return to the Premier League, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James terrorising second tier defences for fun.

Combined, the Dutchman and the Welshman have scored an impressive 31 goals in all competitions operating down the flanks as tricky and slick wingers.

That's before the dazzling nature of Georginio Rutter is even mentioned, the Frenchman starring for large portions of this season as a creative force with a staggering 18 assists this campaign in total.

But, it's with the ex-Feyenoord winger where Leeds have really hit the jackpot considering they once paid a measly sum of £1.3m to get a far younger and raw Summerville in through the door in 2020.

Crysencio Summerville's time at Leeds

Summerville has been something of a slow burner, but this season in particular, it's fair to say the 22-year-old attacker has exploded into life for Farke's men.

Before 2023/24, Summerville had only scored five goals and contributed with a further three assists across three campaigns.

Now, as a crucial first-team presence however, the electric Whites number ten has 17 goals and eight assists just this season with Farke hopeful that his star's continued excellence can steer Leeds back to the promised land of the Premier League.

It's why Summerville has been labelled as being a "monster" for the automatic promotion candidates, given that tag by football analyst Ben Mattinson late last year.

It's made the £1.3m Leeds paid to tempt the Dutchman over to England four years ago look like an absolute bargain, particularly when you evaluate the hefty price tag the Whites have now put above Summerville's head amidst transfer rumours linking with him a major switch away from Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville's transfer value in 2024

Leeds now value their star man at £45m, according to a report from Football Transfers, which sees the dynamic winger come in now as being worth three times what former Whites legend Kalvin Phillips is currently worth struggling out on loan at West Ham United.

Whilst Summerville's value has skyrocketed, it's fair to say Phillips' own worth has fallen off a cliff ever since he decided to relocate to Manchester City.

According to FootballTransfers, Phillips is now worth just €15.5M (£13.2m) which pales into insignificance contrasted with Summerville's bumped-up price from the powers that be at Leeds.

In the current Leeds squad, the one-time Whites icon would find himself way down the list of the most valued assets at Farke's disposal.

Illan Meslier, Ethan Ampadu and Wilfried Gnonto all boast higher worths now than Phillips, alongside the in-demand Dutch forward.

Leeds' highest value players - 2023/24 1. Illan Meslier €24.2m (£20.6m) 2. Ethan Ampadu €23.9m (£20.4m) 3. Wilfried Gnonto €20.3m (£17.3m) 4. Archie Gray €19.8m (£16.9m) 5. Crysencio Summerville €17.9m (£15.3m) Sourced by Football Transfers

Scanning the table above, with the knowledge that Leeds now want £45m to even begin thinking about parting ways with their 22-year-old gem, Summerville would be the most valued asset by some distance in the Whites camp.

Summerville's future in a Leeds shirt could really come down to whether or not the West Yorkshire club clinch promotion back to the top flight or fail in their mission, but with how rocky Phillips' career has been since departing Leeds to show the grass isn't always greener, the agile 5 foot 9 forward shouldn't leap into whatever deal first comes his way.