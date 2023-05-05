Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce could make a big call and drop goalkeeper Illan Meslier, journalist Phil Hay has claimed.

What's going on with Leeds and Meslier?

Leeds have struggled in recent weeks, leading to the sacking of Javi Gracia and the arrival of Allardyce as one final throw of the dice in the battle against relegation.

The Whites have been a shambles at the back, conceding 23 goals in their last seven games, and Meslier has not covered himself in glory between the posts.

Hay has now claimed that the Frenchman could be dropped for Joel Robles as Allardyce attempts to fix the defensive issues in a very short amount of time, and Meslier could be the one sacrificed as Leeds travel to league leaders Manchester City.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show (19.40), Hay claimed that Allardyce is considering making the change ahead of his first game in charge with Leeds having conceded more goals than any other side this season:

"Once he started to drill down into what was actually going to happen, it was really clear that the priority was going to be the goalkeeper and the back four," he stated.

"In no way did he completely back Meslier, although he did say he thinks Meslier is a very, very good keeper, but he also made it very clear that he thinks Meslier has been making mistakes, which begs the question of will it be Robles away at Manchester City?"

Should Meslier be dropped?

The 23-year-old has dropped off in form, and this could affect his confidence for the final few games, which will have a lot of pressure on them.

Going to the Etihad with a goalkeeper short of confidence could be a disaster, particularly given the form Erling Haaland is in, having just scored his 35th league goal of the season.

It may be worth keeping Meslier out of the spotlight for what promises to be a tough game and playing the more experienced Robles, and taking a decision on Meslier based on how Robles performs away at Man City.

If the £30k-per-week ace was to start at City and make another error in what could be another thrashing, then it could completely ruin his confidence going into the final games, and it may prove more costly with survival on the line.

The game against City is the one where Leeds are least likely to get a result, and it could be the perfect time for Allardyce to make wholesale changes at the back and in goal to try and get an improved display out of the squad.