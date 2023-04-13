Leeds United may be forced into selling Illan Meslier over the summer transfer window with a number of top clubs said to be interested in him.

How much could Leeds demand for Meslier?

The Whites are certainly enduring issues in the Premier League with their last outing only offering a 5-1 drubbing in front of their own fans against Crystal Palace.

Defeat at Elland Road saw a massive opportunity to open up a gap on the bottom three missed and instead the Yorkshire club remain just two points off 18th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Unfortunately for Javi Gracia, the fixtures ahead are against some of the league's best with the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur still to play.

And with relegation a serious worry, it could leave a number of their players vulnerable to a move in the summer; including the likes of Meslier.

The young Frenchman still has three years remaining on his deal so the Whites would be in a strong position to demand a significant figure for their talent.

However, there are a number of the league's top clubs said to be interested as insider Pete O'Rourke suggested Leeds could look for around £40m, when speaking on the Football Insider YouTube channel:

(0:30) "I think Meslier will be a top target for a number of clubs if Leeds were to go down. Very good, young goalkeeper already got a lot of experience from a couple of seasons in the Premier League now as well.

"And there are a lot of big Premier League clubs looking for goalkeepers this summer as well. You've got the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs all in the market for a goalkeeper as well.

"So I think if Leeds do go down, Illan Meslier will probably be figuring on the wanted list of those three clubs and I think Leeds could demand top dollar for him as well. You're probably looking at the £40m pound mark for him."

"I think he's got all the attributes to be one of the top goalkeepers in Europe going forward as well. So he'll be one to keep an eye on."

Would Meslier be a huge loss for Leeds?

The £30k-per-week ace has been a regular between the sticks for Leeds for a number of years now having racked up 122 appearances across all competitions already (via Transfermarkt).

However, it has not been plain sailing for the French shot-stopper who has only been able to keep five clean sheets this season in the struggling Leeds side.

Leeds have conceded the second-most (54) goals this season, however, Meslier has only been credited with one error which has led to a goal being conceded.

Statman Dave took to Twitter to hail the 23-year-old as "outstanding" following his outing against Liverpool which saw him make a staggering nine saves.

And he has made the joint sixth-most saves of any goalkeeper in the Premier League having prevented 85 efforts from going into his net.

However, there are seemingly some sceptics still surrounding the ability of the Frenchman with journalist Sam Street labelling the 23-year-old as "overrated" last year.

Given his age and the belief shown in him as a member of the French U21s side, it does seem as if there would be a market this summer for Meslier.

Aaron Ramsdale found himself in a similar situation not too long ago and Arsenal took the chance on the £30m shot-stopper and it has certainly paid off for the league leaders.

Perhaps this is something which the bigger sides in the league may look at if they are potentially concerned by his regular involvement at the bottom end of the table.