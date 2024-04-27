Leeds United are one of a number of clubs that are considering a move for a 25-year-old Swedish international.

Leeds' promotion charge takes a hit

Leeds United have spent much of the 2023/24 Championship campaign in and around the automatic promotion places. The Whites headed into the latest set of fixtures sat second in the table and a point above Ipswich Town with 44 games played. However, their hopes of securing a top-two finish have been dented after they were thumped 4-0 by the QPR on Friday night.

A number of Leeds stars failed to impress in the loss to QPR, suggesting Daniel Farke still has a lot of work to do with the Peacocks no matter what division they end up playing their football in come the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Should the West Yorkshire outfit secure a swift return to the Premier League, which remains very possible this season, they will need to add a much higher quality of player to their ranks to ensure they are not relegated straight away, like Sheffield United and Burnley are expected to be this term.

One player who would certainly add some top-flight quality to their squad is former star Kalvin Phillips. The Englishman has struggled for any sort of consistent form since leaving Leeds for Manchester City, and it was claimed earlier this month that Leeds had contacted Phillips’ representatives over a summer move, setting aside £30m to secure a permanent transfer.

Elsewhere, according to a report earlier this month, Leeds United would 'love' to turn Joe Rodon's current loan into a permanent move in the summer. Rodon has been crucial to Leeds having one of the best backlines in the Championship this season. Even after conceding four versus QPR, they still have the second-best defence in the division with 41 goals conceded across 45 games.

As well as looking to make Rodon a permanent member of their backline for the forthcoming campaign, Leeds have now been tipped to improve their goalkeeping options.

Leeds United eye 25 y/o international

According to a report from Swedish outlet Aftonbladet [via Sport Witness], Leeds United are considering a move for Rotherham United star Viktor Johansson, but could face competition from fellow Championship side Stoke City and the soon-to-be relegated Sheffield United.

Unlike Stoke or the Blades, Leeds could well be plying their trade in the Premier League next season. As a result, it is unsurprising to see the report claim that Leeds are currently considered the frontrunners to land Johansson, with the belief in Sweden that the goalkeeper will not be staying at Rotherham next season.

Viktor Johansson's best games this season Game Match Rating Rotherham 2-0 Coventry (Oct 2023) 8.83 Rotherham 0-1 Plymouth (Apr 2024) 8.55 Rotherham 0-0 Huddersfield (Mar 2024) 8.31 Southampton 1-1 Rotherham (Oct 2023) 8.12 Swansea 1-0 Rotherham (Apr 2024) 8.05 (data via WhoScored)

Rotherham have endured a dismal 2023/24 season, sitting on just four wins from 44 league outings heading into this weekend. Despite their awful form, Johansson, who is valued at around £2.5m by Transfermarkt.com, has shone on a number of occasions, including in their recent 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle, during which he made 11 saves. The 25-year-old's impressive form even earned him his first cap for the Sweden national side on 12th October, 2023.

It will be interesting to see how Leeds' end to the season affects their transfer activity.