Once the international break comes to an end, Leeds United will be hoping to push on even further under Daniel Farke. For some clubs, the break can end all momentum, but for others, it can hand them the chance to get their squad back to full fitness and get a run of form under their belt. Having won three of their five Championship games in the build-up to the internationals, those at Elland Road will be hoping that the only way is up.

In their first game back, the Whites square off against Norwich City, in what will undoubtedly be a tough test against a fellow promotion hopeful. They will at least be boosted by the return of some key players from injury, including a young midfielder.

Latest Leeds United injury news

Before the international break, Leeds had a number of injury concerns, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Djed Spence and Jamie Shackleton all facing spells on the sidelines. The two-week absence of domestic football has resulted in good news for those at Elland Road, however, as confirmed by Phil Hay.

The latest Shackleton injury news is especially promising, with Hay reporting that the midfielder has recovered from a shoulder injury. The Athletic reporter posted on X: "Daniel Farke here for his pre-Norwich press conference. Injury news first: Gnonto back in training since last weekend. In contention to travel. Shackleton recovered from shoulder injury. Firpo started full training earlier this week but not quite ready."

He then provided an update on Spence and Dallas, in news that wasn't as positive, posting: "Dallas still working his way back too having rejoined training. Spence - still got a couple of weeks until he resumes full training. Doing light work at the moment."

With Norwich to play this weekend, it looks as though Farke will have a closer version to his full squad than before, with Shackleton particularly in contention to feature.

Jamie Shackleton's stats

So far this season, Shackleton has started just six of Leeds' 11 league games, having struggled with a shoulder injury just before the international break. When he has featured from the start though the Yorkshire club have suffered just one defeat, which came in the midfielder's last appearance against promotion-hopefuls Southampton.

With plenty of Championship experience under his belt after a loan spell at Millwall last season, too, Shackleton may just turn into a vital asset for Farke this season.

He earned plenty of praise during his time at The Den, including from then-manager Gary Rowett, who told New at Den, via Southwark News: “[They were] brilliant lads. Different types of lads. Shacks was a little bit quieter, went about his work, but a really likeable lad and likeable player. Whenever he was called upon you could trust him. Sometimes his versatility probably worked against him a little bit. A change of formation for us last year worked against him. But he’s a really, really good player and he’s showing that now at Leeds."

With that said, Leeds will undoubtedly feel boosted by their midfielder's return, with victory against Norwich well within their reach.