Finally starting to find their feet under former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, Leeds United's recent form have been positive, having lost just once in their last five games in the Championship, which came against fellow recently-relegated side Southampton. The international break, this time, comes at a bad time for those at Elland Road, with their form the most promising it has been all season.

The break will at least give them a chance to get a full squad back in contention, however, or as close to that as possible. And one injury update has provided Farke with a thankful boost ahead of a busy period once the international football has been played.

What's the latest Leeds United injury news?

Leeds' injuries have eased up a little recently, but with the likes of Stuart Dallas and Wilfried Gnonto out long term, they could do with some positive news from the treatment room, especially with fixtures coming thick and fast in the Championship. If Farke can get his squad as close to full strength as possible, then a promotion charge will be far from out of the question, even if the top two are putting a serious gap between themselves and the rest.

With that said, The Athletic's Phil Hay has provided the latest Junior Firpo injury update, reporting that Leeds are expected to be able to recall their full-back to the side after the international break, ahead of their game against fellow play-off hopefuls Norwich City.

Hay wrote for The Athletic, via Leeds All Over: "Their aborted bid for Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri in August was a hint that Farke would like more depth at No 10, but Firpo is due back after the international break and neither Djed Spence nor Willy Gnonto are a mile away from recovering from injury.”

Firpo is, of course, yet to play a single minute for the Yorkshire club this season, having picked up an injury in pre-season, which ruled him out up until after the second international break of the season.

How much does Junior Firpo earn?

Back in contention, Firpo can begin to prove exactly why he's one of the highest earners at Elland Road, alongside others, as he looks to help his side bounce straight back to the Premier League.

Player Wage Per-Week (Leeds salaries) Georginio Rutter £70k Patrick Bamford £70k Junior Firpo £60k Daniel James £50k Pascal Strujik £45k

The full-back has certainly impressed during his time at Leeds to earn that wage, with Connor McGilligan telling One Leeds Fan Channel: "We needed a left-back in January, and the reason we needed a left-back was to replace Firpo, was to get [Pascal] Struijk out of that left-back position.

“But what he's done right now is... you know, I think that that was his sixth game on the bounce. And I don't think he's done that for Leeds yet, which is great. And I think he's been immense. I think he's been very, very, very good."

Firpo will now look to pick up where he left off to become a permanent feature under new boss Farke. If he can get back to his best as soon as possible following his injury, then Leeds will have an important option.