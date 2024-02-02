Leeds United are back in Championship action this evening and have been provided an injury boost on one of their first-team regulars.

Leeds’ January window

The Whites left things to the very last minute to secure their one and only winter window signing, with Connor Roberts joining on loan from Burnley.

Aside from that, Leeds’ focus was on outgoings and contract renewals. Djed Spence saw his season-long loan cut short, whereas Luke Ayling left on loan for Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday signed Ian Poveda.

Meanwhile, teenagers Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate left on loan, whereas Leo Hjelde and Sean McGurk joined Sunderland and Swindon Town on permanent transfers. Mateo Joseph and Archie Gray put pen to paper on new Elland Road contracts, with Wilfried Gnonto also thought to be close to signing a new deal.

Gray has been a regular in the Championship under Daniel Farke in what has proven to be a breakthrough campaign for the 17-year-old. However, he suffered an injury scare against Norwich City in the previous league meeting, resulting in him missing the FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle.

At first, Gray thought he may have damaged his ACL, with Phil Hay previously saying:

“Gray will certainly be out for this weekend (Plymouth) I would imagine. They’re doing tests on his knee. Farke said afterwards that Gray was concerned that he over-stretched ligaments and it might be an ACL problem.

“But they had a good look at him last night after the game, didn’t think that was what was going to be – but they still need to work out his time scale.”

Taking to X in the last 48 hours, Hay relayed updates from Farke’s pre-match press conference at Thorp Arch, where the German confirmed that Gray was back “available” against Bristol City alongside Crysencio Summerville.

This will come as welcome news for the Whites, with Gray really making the right-back position his own after beginning the season in his favoured midfield role.

Archie Gray's best Championship performances (WhoScored) Leeds 1-0 Norwich 7.34/10 Leeds 1-0 QPR 7.28/10 Leeds 2-1 Bristol City 7.22/10 Millwall 0-3 Leeds 7.10/10

He quickly caught the eye in the media, with Jermaine Beckford waxing lyrical over the teenager following his debut back in August.

"I thought he was incredible. Watching him play, you forget about his age, you forget he's only 17 years old. When he first started training with the first-team, he was still doing his GCSEs.

"He played with such maturity, he was so confident on the ball. He didn't rush, he didn't panic at all. Everything about his game today was absolutely spot on, and if today is anything to go by, this kid has such a bright future ahead of him.”