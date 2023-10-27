After a resurgent run of form in the Championship, Leeds United's momentum came to a crashing halt against Stoke City in a frustrating 1-0 defeat for Daniel Farke's side. Now, they must avoid a repeat of their early-season run of results and instantly get back to winning ways against Huddersfield Town. On paper, it should prove to be a routine day at the office for the Yorkshire club, given that Huddersfield sit just one place above the relegation zone.

Leeds could be forced to pick up all three points against the Terriers without a pretty key player, however, with the latest injury news potentially dealing Farke an untimely blow.

Leeds injury news

As things stand, Leeds are already without Stuart Dallas for the long-term, meaning that they could do without any other knocks to add to what is fortunately still a list without extensive absentees. As the fixtures come thick and fast in the coming months, things could change at Elland Road in an instant. And Farke will be well aware of the need to keep his squad as fit as possible, making the latest news even more of a concern.

That news, of course, is that Sam Byram is facing a late fitness test ahead of the Huddersfield Town game. Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Always someone we have to be careful with his injury record, last time he was able to play three games in seven days but each week is different – we make a late decision with him. He came through the game with a few knocks but we’ll make a late decision.”

Byram will be left feeling frustrated if he does have to sit out, having started ten of the Whites' 13 Championship games this season in an impressive run of fitness for the left-back.

Byram missing out would be a blow for Farke

Byram's stats speak for themselves. The former Norwich City full-back has quickly established himself at Elland Road and has proved to be an upgrade on Luke Ayling. When compared, via FBref, it is the summer arrival who comes out on top.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Blocks Interceptions Sam Byram 23 43 16 17 Luke Ayling 13 21 10 9

With Leeds in need of a win after suffering defeat against Stoke, they could certainly do with having Byram to call upon, who has previously been spoken incredibly highly of by Farke. The Leeds boss said, via Leeds Live: “Sometimes you have to be a bit careful [when assessing players’ fitness]. Whenever you ask a player if they’re ready to go, then normally everyone wants to play and says ‘Yes, I’m top fit, boss. Let me play, everything’s okay.’

“But Sam is really, really honest because he knows also his history and when you ask him you get to always a really good answer. Never a guarantee, but we got a good feeling that he would be in shape at least to go for many minutes today.

“I’m pleased that he was there each and every second on the pitch because there was this one situation in the second half when we need also his experience but overall his quality in this position, his awareness level. He’s quite important for us.”