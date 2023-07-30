Highlights

Leeds United would rather sell 26-year-old winger Jack Harrison, who earns £50k per week, than youngster Wilfried Gnonto this summer, according to Dean Jones.

Is Jack Harrison leaving Leeds?

Leeds have already had to deal with a number of big players leaving the club this summer. The likes of Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca have all departed on either permanent or loan deals and it's expected that more will follow.

While selling has become a necessity for Leeds now they are in the Championship, fans will still be concerned seeing a number of top-quality talents heading for the exit door, with the club not recouping much in the way of transfer fees.

Another man that has been linked with a departure is talented Italian speedster Gnonto. The 19-year-old has been subject of interest from Everton among a host of other clubs, with the expectation being that he may leave Leeds in a £20m move to Merseyside.

Read the latest Leeds United transfer news HERE....

However, recent reports have indicated that Gnonto is not entirely sold on the Everton project and could consider sticking with Leeds in the second tier instead.

In that eventuality, Leeds may turn to selling Harrison according to journalist Jones, who was hailed by former manager Jesse Marsch as an "intelligent" player, and a deal would set any interested club back £16m per the player's release clause.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated: "It’s a strange situation because the interest levels haven’t been at the levels I would have expected when they were relegated.

"The information around the situation, as it stands, is that Leeds would sell Harrison more willingly than Gnonto. The bids for him haven’t come in at the moment, though."

Harrison was the subject of interest from Leicester City in January but Leeds' unwillingness to sell meant a move never materialised. The Foxes could revive their pursuit of the winger but the Whites would probably be reluctant to sell to a Championship title rival.

The former Manchester City man has made 206 appearances for Leeds, scoring 34 and providing 32 assists, and his experience of navigating the Championship may be sorely missed by Daniel Farke should he leave.

Who are Leeds signing?

Despite having had to witness more outgoings than incomings so far, Leeds' transfer window almost feels like it is starting now when it comes to signings.

They have brought in Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea for £7m plus add-ons and have recently announced the signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow to compete with Illan Meslier between the sticks.

Given the number of departures, Leeds still need a fair few new faces if they want to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Farke has a difficult job on his hands, but the completion of the recent takeover may loosen the purse strings at Elland Road.

Swansea City's prolific centre-forward Joel Piroe has been linked as the Whites look for a more reliable goalscorer than Patrick Bamford. The 23-year-old scored 19 goals in the Championship last season but would likely cost Leeds a large transfer fee to get a deal done.

At the other end of the pitch, Leeds have reportedly started negotiations for Everton defender Mason Holgate, with the 26-year-old perhaps seen as surplus to requirements by Sean Dyche.