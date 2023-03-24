Leeds United have struggled since returning to the Premier League, and despite their first-season success have endured two campaigns since riddled with the prospect of relegation.

However, since Javi Gracia's appointment, it is clear that his competence and pragmatism has already left an impact on the fans of the club, assuring them that there is a feasable reality where safety is assured with comfort.

It marks a huge change from their year-long spell under Jesse Marsch, whose chaotic brand of football lacked any structure to make it sustainable.

One of the darkest points of the Americans' reign was during the summer following their survival, where Barcelona forced their hand to sell their prized asset Raphinha. It feels like ever since then there has been a gaping hole where he once starred.

That could be a vacancy that is soon to be filled, however, as young Amari Miller continues his rise through the ranks likely with one eye on a spot in the first team.

Who is Amari Miller?

Having joined from Birmingham City with rave reviews, the tricky teenager had only just forced his way into the first team before moving to Elland Road.

It was expected that he would soon be on a pathway to the first team, but new signings, poor form and the general struggles of the team often left the conditions far from conducive to his emergence.

However, he remains brimming with potential as he has been a mainstay for the U21s despite his youth.

The 20-year-old has suffered somewhat this campaign, with the wide man yet to offer a goal contribution across seven Premier League 2 games. However, it was last year where he truly showed the necessary quality that suggests he could emulate the mercurial Brazilian who came before him.

Scoring three and assisting a further two, he would also impressively score in their heavy defeat to League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

It has not been the easiest transition for the youngster, but before leaving, his manager at the time Lee Bowyer hinted at the sparkling future he would have. He noted: "I want to look at him and see if he can start a game next season for us because he has got potential.

“[He adds] Goals, assists, pace, something that we probably lack a bit is pace. He’s at that age where he is fearless. When he came on against Stoke, he got himself into an area and wasn’t afraid to go at the defender."

Raphinha himself did not immediately become a fan favourite upon joining. It took time and hard work before he became revered, scoring 17 and assisting 12 in just 67 appearances.

He was hardly the most prolific, but this fearlessness and desire to beat his man speedily made him adored. Miller boasts many of the same qualities that could see him thrive.

Perhaps the introduction of a calmer presence like Gracia might make the environment far more accepting for youngsters to break through, without the stress of a relegation battle potentially plaguing their early years in senior football.