Leeds United return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they look to continue their resurgence in form under new manager Javi Gracia.

Vital wins against relegation rivals Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have lifted the Yorkshire outfit up to 14th in the top flight but they face arguably their toughest ask of the season thus far when they face league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates later today.

However, Gracia has instilled a new belief at Elland Road and there is little pressure on his squad for the game against Mikel Arteta's side, so they could just sneak a result against an Arsenal side who will also be desperate for three points in their ongoing title race.

If the Spanish manager wants to give his side a fighting chance against a fearsome Arsenal attack, he should consider reinstating captain Liam Cooper, after the centre-back made his return from injury in Scotland's impressive 2-0 win against Spain in the international break.

Should Liam Cooper start for Leeds against Arsenal?

Cooper, who earns £25k-per-week at Leeds, has endured a frustrating season with injuries, making just 13 appearances in the Premier League so far this campaign, yet he is ranked as the seventh-best performer in Leeds' squad according to WhoScored, earning a strong 6.67 average rating.

No player in Gracia's squad has averaged more interceptions per game this season, while he also ranks third for clearances and sixth for tackles, which emphasises the defensive qualities he can add and against one of the league's best attacks, he could be crucial to Leeds' hopes of coming away from the Emirates with a point or more.

Journalist Dean Jones was full of praise for the 31-year-old earlier this year in an interview with GiveMeSport, labelling him a "leader," while former manager Jesse Marsch also spoke highly of the defender's attitude and mentality at Elland Road.

The departed American said:

“Liam is going to play a big role in the team no matter what. Diego and Robin have done well. I told Liam before yesterday he hasn’t trained much but when he does return from injury, he plays flawlessly.

“In terms of mentality, a professional, a leader, he is the best I’ve ever seen. He will be used, he will be needed."

After making his return to action during the international break as a substitute during Scotland's 2-0 win over Spain, Gracia should consider bringing his influential monster back in from the start against Arsenal, in the hope that he can inspire a strong performance in north London.