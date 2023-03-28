Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has been urged by Paul Robinson to hold back from dropping Wilfried Gnonto to the bench with the Italian proving a real bright spark for the Whites.

Why has Gracia dropped Gnonto?

The Italian started in the victory against Southampton back in February, however, he was withdrawn after 61 minutes for Crysencio Summerville.

And in the two games following the game at Elland Road against the Saints, the £20k-per-week ace found himself starting from the bench and played a combined 46 minutes across those games (via Transfermarkt).

Gnotno has been playing for his national side over the last few days but did pick up an injury in their victory over Malta which saw him withdrawn after just 22 minutes.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Sky Sports man Robinson has expressed his frustration with Gracia dropping Gnonto and has urged him to play the youngster following the return after the international break if he is fit:

"If he’s fit he has to play and I am not too sure why he wasn’t playing. I am not sure why Gracia was leaving him out,” Robinson said.

“He’s our best-attacking threat, he’s direct and probably the player of the season until the new manager came in. He came back in against Wolves and was probably the best player on the park again I don’t understand why he wouldn’t start every game unless he was fit.”

Will Gnonto be available for the Arsenal game?

The Italian winger was seen receiving treatment on his right ankle before being withdrawn in the game on Sunday and was described as looking "uncomfortable".

"Gnonto is dealing with a sprain, I hope it is nothing to worry about,” said Roberto Mancini after the game.

However, worry is certainly something which most Leeds fans will be doing with one of their main men potentially set to be sidelined at a crucial part of the campaign.

Leeds' struggles this season have been there for all to see, but their win against Wolverhampton Wanderers dragged them out of the relegation zone for the time being.

But the Whites are unable to relax with defeat on the weekend potentially seeing them fall straight back into the bottom three depending on results elsewhere.

Wilfried Gnonto celebrates along with Jack Harrison as Leeds United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

In his debut campaign in the Premier League, Gnotno has provided Leeds with two goals and three assists - two of those assists coming in the last two games (via Transfermarkt).

Journalist Phil Hay hailed Gnonto as "magic" earlier in the season and you only have to look to their last game against Wolves to see how big of a threat he is having been fouled four times in the game at Molineux (via SofaScore).

He also ranks inside the top 10th percentile for progressive carries among wingers in the other top five leagues as well as providing an impressive return of 3.47 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (via Fbref).

Considering Leeds find themselves struggling at the wrong end of the table, perhaps Robinson's criticism is valid given how much of a threat Gnonto has proven to be.