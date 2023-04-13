Leeds United's injury woes may have gotten worse in the 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, with Patrick Bamford forced off in the second half as he continues to struggle with a knock.

What's the latest on Bamford's injury?

According to the BBC's Adam Pope on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the 29-year-old forward was playing with a bit of an injury in the defeat against Roy Hodgson's side and had to go off in the second half when he "wasn't moving well."

Javi Gracia has favoured the Englishman in his attack during his time at Elland Road, with top scorer Rodrigo often left on the bench as he returns to full fitness following a spell on the sidelines through injury.

While the extent of Bamford's injury is not yet clear, the Spanish manager could be without his number-one choice for upcoming fixtures, which could prove to be a big blow in Leeds' hopes of remaining in the Premier League.

This could leave the former Watford boss with a dilemma of whom to select up front for Leeds' game against Liverpool on Monday but given the Reds' recent defensive struggles, as well as their woeful record away from Anfield which has seen them win just three of their 15 away games, Gracia should see the game as an ideal time to pick up some points.

Therefore, with a counter-attacking style likely to cause problems for Jurgen Klopp's side, Gracia should consider unleashing the rarely-seen Georginio Rutter, as the Frenchman's pace could make him the ideal man to step in for Bamford in the attack.

Should Rutter be given another chance at Leeds?

Rutter's time at Elland Road so far has been something of a disaster, with the 20-year-old starting just once in the Premier League following his club-record £35.5m move from Hoffenheim in January.

Leeds and Victor Orta clearly saw something in the young striker, who hit 11 goals and eight assists in 64 appearances for Hoffenheim, but his 11 outings for the Yorkshire outfit have so far produced no goals or assists.

However, Leeds cannot afford to give up on him so early into his career, especially as he is just 20 and had no previous experience in English football, so surely he should be given another chance to impress if Bamford is sidelined.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig certainly has faith in Rutter's ability and potential, as he described the forward as a "clinical striker" with "blistering pace" in his assessment of the Frenchman in 2022.

With tough fixtures to come against Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur before the season's end, Leeds may find that counter-attacking is their best chance of picking up points, and Rutter's pace and finishing ability could make him the ideal man to keep Gracia's side in the Premier League if he is given another opportunity by the Spanish manager.