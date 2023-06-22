Leeds United have had a tough few months with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the club, however, things are starting to get back on track ahead of their Championship campaign.

The 49ers have completed their full takeover at Elland Road, buying out Andrea Radrizzani and are now working on finalising an appointment of a manager who can lead Leeds out of trouble and back into the Premier League as soon as possible.

Not only that, the American owners intend to reinvest in talent to refresh the squad during their next chapter and ambitious pursuit to establish the West Yorkshire club as a top-flight side that can comfortably compete without falling into the same patterns and repeating their mistakes again.

Indeed, without a manager it is difficult to recruit the right players without knowing the philosophy and style of play that will be implemented over the challenging 46-game campaign next season, however, it hasn't stopped them from being linked with potential targets upon the arrival of football advisor Nick Hammond last week.

One player who has been recently linked with a move to Leeds is West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby, a young and energetic player who could emulate Kalvin Phillips at Elland Road.

Would Molumby be a good fit for Leeds?

It is no secret that a number of players in the Leeds squad are reportedly set for an exit this summer after suffering relegation from the Premier League last month.

Both Tyler Adams and Marc Roca have been strongly linked with moves, whilst loanee Weston McKennie has gone back to Juventus after struggling to make a positive impact during his six-month stint with the Whites.

As a result, there is a real opportunity to strengthen and rebuild with vital financial backing from the owners and a sound recruitment strategy that can identify new additions to make a genuine impact next season and lead the club to better days.

Molumby has thrived under the management of former Leeds assistant coach Carlos Corberan whilst largely being deployed in the defensive midfield role, a position Phillips also thrived in when working with Corberan at Elland Road before getting a huge move to Manchester City last summer.

One standout attribute that the Irishman shares with his treble-winning positional peer is a consistently outstanding pass completion rate, with Phillips tallying up a 92.3% accuracy last season despite limited game time, whilst Molumby came in strong with 86% which was, in fact, the best pass accuracy percentage in the entire West Brom squad of those who had more than one appearance last season, according to WhoScored.

Beyond his passing ability, the 23-year-old - hailed an "insane talent" by journalist Rudi Kinsella - has displayed a number of great attributes with four goals scored, four assists and four big chances created, proving he can be a real attacking threat for opponents from his deep-lying position.

He also averaged one shot on goal, 1.4 tackles and won 3.1 duels per game over 43 Championship appearances, demonstrating further that, like Phillips, he is a real workhorse with the ability to make an impact on both defensive and progressive play.

With that being said, it would be a big coup if Leeds could secure the services of Molumby this summer and if he could make the impact that Phillips had on Leeds in the Championship there is no reason why he couldn't become the second coming of their cult hero.