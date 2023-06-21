Leeds United are interested in West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby this summer, having been impressed by the Republic of Ireland international's performances this term.

That's according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon - via his Patreon - who suggested that Leeds are vying for the 23-year-old's signature this summer as they look to build a team capable of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Valued at around €5m (£4m) by Football Transfers, Molumby could be a shrewd addition for the Whites' owners, the 49ers, as they look to instil a winning mentality to return to the top, and believe they hold the enticement factor to procure his services.

West Brom started the 22/23 campaign as miserably as supporters could imagine, Carlos Corberan replacing Steve Bruce last October with the Baggies near the pit of the Championship table, but a remarkable turnaround resulted in a ninth-placed finish, just three points off the play-offs.

Molumby was instrumental in the resurgence, with Sofascore recording his average league rating at a solid 6.81, scoring four goals and supplying four assists from 31 starts and complementing his direct return with an 86% passing accuracy and 1.4 tackles per game.

Praised for his "feisty" personality on the pitch by Gary Rowett, the 20-cap Irishman ranks among the top 18% of midfielders across Men's Next 8 divisions - below the established European big five - for non-penalty goals and the top 22% for touches in the attacking box per 90, as per FBref, which illustrates a willingness to barrel forwards and wreak havoc from his central placement.

And with this in mind, he could be a shrewd replacement for Brenden Aaronson who could be banished from the side. Indeed, he flattered to deceive at Elland Road after signing for around £25m from RB Salzburg, scoring just once and branded a "lightweight" by pundit Jon Newsome for one of his dismal displays.

Conversely, the Baggies midfielder has been dubbed an "animal" of a midfielder by Corberan, and seems to boast more guile and tenacity than that of Aaronson, who recorded a lowly 6.51 league rating this term and failed to influence games with his anonymous presence.

Given the rigorous nature of the Championship, such claims and metrics do not bode well, and the industrious, fighting spirit of Albion's gem could prove to be the catalyst for Leeds next year as they aim to mount a title challenge.