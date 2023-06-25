Leeds United are keen on bringing in West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby this summer as the Yorkshire club try to supplement potential midfield departures, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jayson Molumby?

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon on Patreon, Molumby has been identified as a target for Leeds this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Former England international Carlton Palmer has tipped the £17k-a-week earner to be a success at the Whites if he does swap the Hawthorns for Elland Road in the off-season, stating in an interview with Football League World:

“Jayson Molumby would be a fantastic signing for Leeds. He’s still only 23 years of age, already capped for the Republic of Ireland 20 times. He will provide energy and tenacity to the Leeds midfield. [He’s a] genuine box-to-box midfield player, who also will chip in with goals, eight goals from midfield last season. Would be a very, very good signing for Leeds United.”

Molumby was a crucial component of Carlos Corberan's West Brom outfit in 2022/23, registering four goals and four assists in 47 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

There is a possibility that Corberan and the £17k-per-week Molumby both pitch up at Leeds United, with the latter in contention for the managerial post at Elland Road, as per Football Insider.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Molumby would be a solid addition for Leeds United as they look towards competing in the English second tier.

Jones told FFC: "I think he also has the nous to be good enough for what they need straight away from the off in the Championship. I think that'll be really interesting, especially at a time when they're looking to move on from McKennie and probably Aaronson and, unfortunately for Leeds, probably Tyler Adams as well."

What midfielders could Leeds United part ways with this summer?

In light of their relegation from the Premier League, several individuals in midfield could leave Leeds United this summer, which may have prompted their interest in Molumby.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds United enforcer Tyler Adams could be set to depart Elland Road, with Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and Nottingham Forest all keen to offer the American a return to the top-flight.

90min also understand that Brenden Aaronson has a release clause of £25 million in his contract at Leeds United and may be another casualty this window.

FootballTransfers report that Jack Harrison is attracting interest from Everton and could fall by the wayside due to having a relegation release clause worth around £16 million.

It is apparent there could be some major changes made in the Leeds midfield this summer which could certainly lead to a number of new faces being forced to come through the doors over the coming months.