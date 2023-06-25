Leeds United are yet to make their first move in the 2023 summer transfer window with the 49ers club takeover yet to be concluded, but that has not stopped rumours of Jayson Molumby's possible transfer to Elland Road.

The West Bromwich Albion star has been in fine fettle and one of the centrepieces behind the Championship outfit's resurgence after a dismal start to the most recent campaign, and Leeds have taken note.

That's according to The Sun's Alan Nixon, who has recently claimed via his Patreon account that Leeds have earmarked the dynamic midfielder as a top target this summer.

Rated at £4m by Football Transfers, Molumby would be an excellent fit for the West Yorkshire outfit, at least, that's according to transfer insider Dean Jones - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - who said: "You need players that the Leeds fans can trust and identify with. And this is someone who would certainly show all the determination and drive that you would really expect from Leeds and want in his position.”

How good is Jayson Molumby?

If Leeds could pull off what would be a signing to catalyse the central midfield's robustness and effectiveness, it could represent the dream replacement for Weston McKennie, who endured a lacklustre six-month loan spell with the Whites after signing from Juventus in January.

This is not to explicitly say that Molumby is a 'better' player than McKennie, who, of course, boasts a wealth of experience across multiple top-flight European leagues and has starred for USA at the 2022 World Cup, but it simply didn't work out for the industrious midfielder at Elland Road, and he floundered to an average rating of 6.67 - as per Sofascore - across his 19 matches in the division. This was just the 13th-best rating in the squad last term.

Hailed as "an insane talent" by journalist Rudy Kinsella, Molumby is tried and tested in the second tier and would surely view a transfer to Leeds as a step up in his career and the chance to cement a starting berth in an outfit hoping to rectify the past wrongs with a swift return to the Premier League.

The omens are certainly promising, with the Waterford-born ace playing 43 times in the Championship this season as West Brom eradicated the concerns over relegation and forged a path to promotion contention, missing out on the play-offs by just three points.

The 23-year-old recorded an average rating of 6.83 after posting four goals and assists apiece, also completing 86% of his passes and averaging 1.4 tackles per game.

Praised as an "animal" by manager Carlos Corberan, the Republic of Ireland international seemingly boasts the tenacity and guile to succeed in the Championship, and he would certainly be a massive upgrade on McKennie, who was indifferent during his time at Elland Road.