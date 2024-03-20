At this current moment in time, Leeds United look like they're going to run away with automatic promotion in the Championship.

Beating Millwall 2-0 last time out means Daniel Farke's silky Whites are now at the very top of the second-tier summit heading into the International break, managing to somehow topple Leicester City who were once nine points above Leeds as over-confident table-toppers in mid-February.

Daniel James has been in the form of his life to play a key role in the West Yorkshire titans taking the second tier by storm, the former Manchester United winger netting his 12th goal of the season against the Lions to steer the Whites to yet another polished victory.

It's been some turnaround for the Welshman, who was once worried about a permanent exit from Elland Road after constantly failing to deliver.

Daniel James' season in numbers

Leeds fans seemingly used to view James as a colossal flop, a massive waste of money who had ripped the Whites off at an extortionate £25m - former defender Ian Harte notably stating in 2022 that he "wasn't a massive fan" of the winger.

Now, the Elland Road faithful have very much changed their tune watching their slick number 20 turn into a key figure under Farke in the Championship.

Alongside his 12 goals helping Leeds pick up vital wins, the 26-year-old winger has also notched up an impressive seven assists in all competitions to tee up the likes of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville to run rings around startled defences.

James' transfer value has now dropped down to €12.6M (£10.7m) - according to Football Transfers - which points in the direction that Leeds did overspend to first get the Welsh attacker through the door, but nobody at Elland Road is complaining about the ex-Red Devil's presence in the team now.

The skilful speedster will aim to become a Premier League hero for Leeds if they do end up tasting promotion glory, wanting to etch himself into the Whites hall-of-fame subsequently where Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink proudly resides.

Joining Leeds for £2.5m back in 1997, the Dutch superstar's cheap fee then by modern transfer standards would see him become more valuable than James is today.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's transfer value in 2024

Taking into account modern inflation, Hasselbaink would have cost Leeds £14.4m if that deal was to take place in the current financial landscape according to TotallyMoney's Transfer Index - the site having been able to calculate what footballers of the past would be worth in the present day.

While that figure places the striker-turned-pundit ahead of James' £10.7m valuation, it still would be viewed as a bargain really, when you consider how prolific the iconic Dutchman was over a fruitful stint in West Yorkshire before going on to star for Chelsea.

The former Whites hero would bag 34 of his 127 top-flight goals during two whirlwind campaigns at Elland Road, which would see him join the top ten of Leeds' all-time Premier League top scorers despite only featuring 69 times for the club in the league compared to his celebrated four-season stay at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds' all-time Premier League top scorers - top six Player Games played Goals scored 1. Mark Viduka 130 59 2. Harry Kewell 181 45 3. Rod Wallace 178 42 4. Alan Smith 171 38 5. Lee Bowyer 203 38 6. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 69 34 Sourced by Transfermarkt

As can be seen in the table above, Hasselbaink is very much remembered for being a prolific and deadly attacker in Leeds quarters.

Leeds would end up selling the 5 foot 10 centre-forward to Atletico Madrid for around £15m according to TotallyMoney, which again by today's standards, would see the Whites then pocket a healthy £51.7m.

James could well be dreaming of breaking into that list of esteemed names who have bagged goals by the bucket load in the top-flight for Leeds soon, with the once scapegoated 26-year-old very much already reaching Hasselbaink's hero status away from those numbers.