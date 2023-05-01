Leeds United winger Jack Harrison was spotted sitting alone on the bench following their defeat on the south coast to Bournemouth on the weekend.

What was Jack Harrison seen doing?

Javi Gracia will be wanting to put Sunday behind him very quickly as Leeds suffered defeat away to one of their relegation rivals, Bournemouth.

Not only did Leeds taste defeat, but they were on the end of a 4-1 hammering as the Cherries secured the points to take them nine points clear of the Yorkshire side.

Leeds found themselves 2-0 down fairly early in the game but were offered a glimmer of hope when Patrick Bamford halved the deficit before half-time.

However, Bournemouth went on to secure the points with two further goals after the break which leaves the Whites now just one-point above the drop having played a game more than Leicester City and Everton.

Following the game, footage emerged of the £90k-per-week ace seen sitting alone on the bench still in his full strip after all the fans had vacated the stadium.

Having posted it on Twitter, the Leeds presenter questioned whether there was more to this than what may initially meet the eye:

"It might be nothing but been sent this by a Bournemouth fan. Why is Jack Harrison sitting alone in the dugout Ten mins after the stadium had emptied? Shouldn’t they all be in the dressing room? I am confused. Something isn't right," he said.

Has Harrison been good enough this season?

The Leeds winger has recently put pen to paper on a new deal which will see his future extended at Elland Road through until the summer of 2028.

It has been a fairly inconsistent campaign for the Englishman who has provided a solid return of four goals and seven assists in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

However, three of those goals and three of those assists have all come since the last week in February.

The other goal and a further three assists all came in the first three weeks of the campaign, too.

This has left a huge barren run through the majority of the campaign where the 26-year-old has not been providing the Whites with a contribution in front of goal.

Harrison was awarded with a mere 4/10 rating following the game on Sunday with journalist Graham Smyth saying:

"Tried to get up and down but couldn't do enough. Defending for the first was poor, albeit after a pitch-length sprint. Position asked a huge amount."

Harrison has registered two key passes, three clearances and a tackle during the game on the south coast, however, he was also dribbled past twice and lost possession 20 times (via SofaScore).

The video shows the winger is hurting, however, it is apparent there is no time for the Leeds players to be feeling sorry for themselves with Manchester City next up for the Whites.