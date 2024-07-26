Highlights Leeds United may sign Dejan Ljubicic to replace Glen Kamara and add midfield strength.

Sammie Szmodics could join Leeds to boost firepower after winning Golden Boot.

Leeds is also eyeing midfielder Gabriel Sara from Norwich City for the upcoming campaign.

As the new campaign approaches, Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to sign a Championship star in an attempt to beat a number of Premier League sides to his signature.

The Whites have so far endured a difficult transfer window, losing both Archie Gray and Glen Kamara in two major blows to Daniel Farke's side following the heartbreak of play-off failure at the end of last season. But things could yet look up for those at Elland Road, who have reportedly tabled an offer to sign FC Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic, who could replace Kamara.

What's more, Leeds have also been linked with Blackburn Rovers forward Sammie Szmodics following his standout campaign in England's second tier last time out. If the Yorkshire club were missing any firepower, he would certainly add that in abundance, having won the Championship's Golden Boot last season. Before they potentially move for Szmodics, however, Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises may well turn their attention towards another midfield reinforcement for Farke.

According to Corriere dello Sport via MOT Leeds News, Leeds have joined the race to sign Gabriel Sara from Norwich City this summer alongside the likes of Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Galatasaray. As the Canaries earned a play-off place, before suffering a defeat against Leeds last season, Sara was a standout in David Wagner's side. Earning plenty of interest as a result, the midfielder may now have a decision to make.

Those at Elland Road may hope that, if Sara does decide to leave Carrow Road this summer, then he chooses a move to Yorkshire and the chance to compete for a promotion to the Premier League, but Norwich could be reluctant to let their star man leave.

"Outstanding" Sara can replace Gray

Whilst Gray filled in at right-back for the majority of the last campaign, his natural role remains in midfield to create an absence that Sara could yet emerge to fill at Elland Road in the coming season. Earning a reported £19k-a-week at Norwich, the 25-year-old is not someone who would disrupt the wage bill at Leeds and certainly proved last season that he can replace Gray and unleash Georginio Rutter even further in the process.

Championship stats 23/24 (via FBref) Gabriel Sara Archie Gray Goals 13 0 Assists 12 2 Key Passes 119 17 Ball Recoveries 226 196

After a staggering 25 goal involvements across the campaign, it's no surprise that former Norwich boss Wagner was full of praise for Sara, saying via The Pink Un last season: "He works hard. He can easily run between 12 and 13 kilometres and has great vision. He is an outstanding player and a top professional.

"He always has 'team first' in his head, and it is something very special to have a player who is producing these numbers but has this in their head. It's a pleasure to have him in the team. You have seen how hungry and greedy he is to make something special out of this season."