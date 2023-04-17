Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo has come under fire for his involvement in the opening goal on Monday night against Liverpool.

What did Firpo do?

Javi Gracia's side went into the game at Elland Road knowing they had an opportunity to climb five points above the relegation zone with a win.

However, it was not to be as the Yorkshire club were forced to accept a second straight defeat at home in just over a week.

And the points were all but sealed within the first half as goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah provide the Reds with a comfortable lead going into the break.

The opener came as a result of Firpo's careless touch which was intercepted by Trent Alexander-Arnold who then went on to provide a stunning cross for the Dutchman.

There were calls for the goal to be disallowed with Alexander-Arnold intercepting the ball with his arm, but VAR did not intervene to disallow the goal.

And speaking on Sky Sports' coverage of the game in Yorkshire, Jamie Carragher took aim at the £60k-per-week ace for his carelessness in the lead-up to the goal:

"I mean, I must say it's really poor from Firpo. You know, he's claiming for handball but it's a really poor touch and then pass as he tries to put it past that man Trent who's now got two assists in two games and Gakpo gets his goal."

Should the goal have been disallowed?

There is certainly a case to be made for VAR potentially missing the opportunity to intervene and provide Leeds with some relief from going a goal behind.

Alexander-Arnold's arm was moving away from his body, but it was not deemed as a deliberate act by VAR as they failed to step in.

The issue which Leeds fans will have with the decision is that the Liverpool right-back was the man who then took the ball and provided the cross for the opening goal.

But there is definitely an argument to be made for criticising Firpo's lacklustre attempt at playing the ball beyond Alexander-Arnold.

It felt as if it was neither a heavy touch nor a pass with the left-back seemingly caught between two minds under the pressure of the Reds.

And this is something which Leeds simply cannot afford from their players at this stage of the season.

It was a night to forget for the left-back who endured a poor 90 minutes at Elland Road after giving the ball away 15 times throughout the game (via SofaScore).

And his defensive return was hardly impressive either as he failed to provide his side with a single tackle as he was dribbled past once.

Only six games remain for the Whites now and with a serious threat of relegation on their minds, providing the opposition with opportunities like Firpo did simply have to be ruled out - regardless of the thoughts on VAR's decision.