Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has admitted youngster Wilfried Gnonto has surprised him since joining the club back in the summer.

What did Firpo say about Gnonto?

The Italian made the move from FC Zurich in the summer and has made big strides early in his Leeds career which has seen him earn 16 appearances in the Premier League alone (via Transfermarkt).

However, his game time has been hindered slightly since the arrival of Javi Gracia who benched the 19-year-old for their recent games against Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

But it seems this decision may not have pleased all inside the club with Firpo admitting how much the youngster has impressed since arriving at Thorp Arch.

Speaking on the club's official podcast, the left-back spoke about the 19-year-old's ability and maturity despite having played less than a whole season in the English top flight:

"I think nobody expected from Wilfried. Nobody expected that when he first came, nobody expected. He was just a shy guy, didn't talk too much. He was even a little bit shy on the pitch as well in the training sessions.

"But as soon as he went on the pitch, he was unbelievable from day one. Since day one, he's matured. It's not normal for 19 years old.

"It's not normal how he plays, the maturity that he has, everything, it's unbelievable, to be honest."

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

Having been dropped to the bench by Gracia, the £20k-per-week Italian made an instant response by providing an assist in his last two games which included from the bench in the draw against the Seagulls.

And his ability at such a young age has been recognised by Roberto Mancini and the Italian national side who have shown a lot of trust in the 19-year-old.

Gnonto recently came off the bench in the game against England and then was rewarded with a start in their following game against Malta (via Transfermarkt).

The issue for Leeds is they are now left sweating over the fitness of their winger who was withdrawn through injury in the early stages of that game.

Given Gracia has not been scared to bench Gnonto already, it will be interesting to see how the Whites would get on if the young Italian was to be sidelined through injury.

In just 168 minutes of action under the Spaniard in the league, Gnonto has offered an impressive return of two assists which is the same as what Brenden Aaronson has offered all season.

Journalist Beren Cross has said the youngster has "dazzled" at times this season and it is easy to see why when the 19-year-old is in the top 10th percentile for progressive caries across the top five European leagues (via FBref).

And it is apparent the players at Thorp Arch have recognised this as much as anyone, especially Firpo who is likely coming up against him in training.