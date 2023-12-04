Highlights Leeds United's impressive home form continues with a seventh consecutive win, strengthening their position in the Championship table.

Leeds United win seven from seven at home...

On Saturday afternoon, Leeds United won their seventh home match in succession league-wise to strengthen their grip on third place in the Championship table, as goals from Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe were enough to see off Middlesbrough by a 3-2 scoreline.

In his post-match press conference, Whites boss Farke expressed his delight at being able to secure three points, as he told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I expected a tough game for us and I couldn't be happier. I'm proud of the boys because it was our third game in eight days against a really good side. I judge Middlesbrough as being one of the main competitors for the top six so it was important to be brave and press with intensity, otherwise you will get punished."

He then added: "We created so many good situations and the goals were a sign of how desperate we were today. In terms of how desperate we wanted to win this game, it was top class in the first half. Probably every football fan must have enjoyed this game. I am a football fan myself, so I loved what we did, but as a manager I liked the second half, when we calmed everything down and had everything under control. It was a priceless three points against a very good opponent."

Entering a busy period of fixtures, the Yorkshire-based outfit will next travel to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in a clash between two promotion challengers.

Leeds United's next five Championship fixtures Opponent Venue Blackburn Rovers (A) Ewood Park Sunderland (A) Stadium of Light Coventry City (H) Elland Road Ipswich Town (H) Elland Road Preston North End (A) Deepdale Stadium

On the transfer front, it appears that Farke is beginning to cast an eye toward the January window and reports suggest that he has a new defender in his sights at Elland Road.

Trai Hume eyed by Leeds United

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United are among a clutch of sides keen on Sunderland full-back Trai Hume, who has made some exciting progress since moving to the North East from Linfield for just £200,000 in 2022.

Nevertheless, the Whites will have to fend off competition from the likes of Burnley and Leicester City to sign the Northern Ireland international. Sunderland could be open to selling Hume if a suitable offer arises for his services, with Timothee Pembele waiting in the wings as a ready-made alternative.

Labelled "very talented" by Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray, Hume has been ever present for Sunderland across all competitions this campaign, registering one goal and a solitary assist in 19 appearances (Hume statistics - Transfermarkt).

Given the uncertainty surrounding Luke Ayling's future at Elland Road, Leeds United could look to change the guard by bringing a long-term replacement to the club in the form of Hume.