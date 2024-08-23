Leeds United fans will be wanting a significant amount of bodies in through the door between now and transfer deadline day, with those moves having already started following Largie Ramazani's confirmed move to West Yorkshire.

It feels unlikely that the business will end there, when it comes to incomings through the door, as the Championship promotion hopefuls continue to pick up the pieces from Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter leaving in quick succession.

Yet, there might well also be more gutting departures to come, with Wilfried Gnonto rumoured to be wanting a move away again from Elland Road, as a new right winger option is targeted.

Latest on Leeds' transfer search

As per Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth - via Football League World - Leeds are monitoring established Hungary international Roland Sallai as a potential new purchase, with the exciting 27-year-old attacker on a list of faces the Whites will try and sign before August is over.

This would see Leeds prioritise even more depth in the attacking spots, with Ramazani purchased to replace the void of Summerville as a daring presence on the left flank, with Sallai also strengthening Daniel Farke's men down the opposite channel.

Leeds supporters will be praying that this pursuit doesn't result in Gnonto packing his bags, with football journalist Sacha Tavolieri on social media speculating that the Italian forward is now 'pushing to leave', amidst a mass exodus away from Elland Road.

Yet, even if the former FC Zurich man does finally get his move away, the current SC Freiburg winger would be seen as a perfect alternative going forward.

What Sallai can offer Leeds

Sallai is always constantly delivering the goods for his nation when the pressure is ramped up, with an impressive 13 goals amassed from 53 caps to date, including the sublime strike shown above last year versus Serbia.

But, the 27-year-old is also a reliable source of goals and creativity for his Bundesliga employers too, with 50 goal contributions managed from 161 Freiburg clashes.

In contrast, the Whites number 29 has only 14 goals and seven assists from 70 career contests for the West Yorkshire side, with Sallai offering Leeds another great attacking option, if Gnonto does decide to move on.

One of his former teammates at international level in Gabor Kiraly even described Sallai as a talent who can "decide a game on his own", which Leeds will need deep into another promotion battle, with Summerville now out of the picture who could win games singlehandedly through moments of immense magic.

Sallai's FBref numbers (23/24) vs Gnonto's Stat - per 90 mins Sallai Gnonto Total shots 2.70 2.55 Shots on target 0.93 0.87 Shot-creating actions 3.38 3.54 Progressive passes 2.01 4.24 Progressive carries 2.30 4.78 Successful take-ons % 36.8% 38.4% Aerial duels won 1.42 0.38 Stats by FBref

Sallai would offer Leeds a far more imposing option going forward too, who is also unafraid to regularly test the opposition 'keeper, with the Hungarian bettering Gnonto in terms of aerial duels won last campaign, alongside the number of shots registered when glancing at the table above.

Therefore, he would be able to offer Daniel James some extra competition down the right, whilst also giving Leeds something different away from the lightning-quick nature of Gnonto.

He's certainly a different style player to James, with Gnonto very similar to the Welshman in terms of their respective strengths honing in on their ability to burst forward with ease, as Leeds try to add new elements to their attacking game with their fresh recruits.

Already known to some English football fans for scoring against West Ham United in the Europa League last year, Sallai represents Leeds gambling on left-field new faces to replace the old guard at Elland Road, with their promotion hopes hanging in the balance even more if these signings don't come good.