Leeds United have a rich history and a devoted fanbase. After suffering relegation last season, the Whites have the chance to be promoted to the Premier League at the first time of asking, which is an exciting prospect for fans.

With four games left this season in the Championship, the Whites find themselves level on points with Ipswich and one behind Leicester in the automatic promotion places. Of course, it's not the end of the world if the automatic promotion places end up being out of reach, but the scary thing about the play-offs is that it can be a lottery at times.

Let's take a look at how things could pan out for Leeds and what fans could expect...

Leeds United's 2022/23 season

The 2022/23 season for Leeds ended up being one to forget. However, there were some memorable moments along the way, which included beating Liverpool and Chelsea. Although, there were a fair few manager changes, as Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all had their turns at the helm.

Leeds' late-season collapse was what did for them as they gave up three goals in 20 minutes against Arsenal, five in slightly over 30 minutes versus Crystal Palace at home, six in 55 minutes against Liverpool, and two in five minutes against Bournemouth. Leeds broke the Premier League record for the leakiest defence in a single month as they gave up 23 goals in April alone.

After defeating Nottingham Forest at home on 4th April, they should have gained newfound energy and confidence; instead, they took two of the next 27 points available, fired their manager, and let themselves get deeper into trouble.

They ended up finishing in 19th on 31 points for the season.

Leeds in 2023/24

Leeds United got off to a very slow start in the current Championship campaign, winning just one of their first five matches. They were sent crashing out of the Carabao Cup in the second round on penalties, as Salford City sailed through.

In the FA Cup, Leeds made it all the way to the fifth round and probably should have made it further if they put their chances away, but it was Chelsea who ran out as 3-2 winners at Stamford Bridge.

However, things have been transformed since the slow start in the league, as the Whites now sit level on points with Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion places with four left to play, though both the Tractor Boys and Leicester have a game in hand.

When Leeds United can get promoted to the Premier League

As mentioned, Leeds are firmly in the race for promotion from the Championship. The top two go up automatically to the Premier League, with teams placed 3rd-6th entering the play-offs.

After 42 games played, the Whites have 87 points, while Ipswich sit on 87 and Leicester City on 88 having played a game fewer. So, automatic promotion is currently out of the hands of Daniel Farke's men, with eyes now firmly on Ipswich Town's midweek clash against Watford, as well as the Foxes' game in hand against Southampton on 23rd April.

This means it still could go to the final day in what promises to be a closely fought promotion push, with a tough final-day fixture against Southampton to come for Leeds in what could yet be a play-off final dress rehearsal.

Leeds United's fixtures and standings

Current EFL Championship standings (as of 9th April) Pos Team Played GD Pts 1 Leicester City 41 +42 88 2 Leeds United 42 +43 87 3 Ipswich Town 41 +32 87 4 Southampton 40 +26 78 5 West Brom 41 +23 69 6 Norwich City 42 +15 68

Next up for Leeds United is a difficult clash with Blackburn Rovers, who have the league's top scorer, Sammie Szmodics.

Then follows two crunch away clashes against two teams who have hopes of reaching the play-offs and avoiding relegation respectively, in the form of Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers.

And should the promotion race drag to the final game of the season, Leeds have a rather tasty meeting with Southampton, who aren't quite out of the automatic promotion picture themselves.

Leeds United's final Championship fixtures Date Competition Opposition H/A 13th April Championship Blackburn Rovers H 22nd April Championship Middlesbrough A 26th April Championship Queens Park Rangers A 4th May Championship Southampton H

Leeds United's results

In recent times, Leeds have been rather inconsistent, with two draws and one loss in their last four games, which has seen them take a backseat in the automatic promotion race, as the power is now in the hands of Leicester and Ipswich.

The Whites will feel rather hard done by after last night's goalless draw against Sunderland, as Farke's side were potentially robbed of two penalties, with one being a rather blatant handball.

Leeds United's last 5 results Date Competition Opposition Result 9th April Championship Sunderland D 0-0 6th April Championship Coventry City L 1-2 1st April Championship Hull City W 3-1 29th March Championship Watford D 2-2 17th March Championship Millwall W 2-0

Leeds United's top scorer in 2023-2024

Leeds have been blessed with plenty of goalscoring options in the current campaign, with seven players on five goals or above in all competitions.